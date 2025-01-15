Trent Alexander-Arnold 'Done For June, Possibility For January' - Journalist On Real Madrid Links
According to Spanish journalist Josep Pedrerol, Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold will sign for Real Madrid.
Despite reports suggesting that the right-back's representatives are still talking to the Anfield hierarchy about him extending his stay at Liverpool, there are no signs that a breakthrough in negotiations is close, leaving open the possibility that he could leave on a free transfer next summer.
There has been constant speculation linking the 26-year-old with a move to Los Blancos, with chiefs at the Santiago Bernabeu even asking Liverpool whether they would be open to a January sale, earlier this month.
Speaking on El Chiringuito TV, journalist Pedrero (via Sport Witness) claimed that Alexander-Arnold has already agreed a deal to sign for the La Liga giants at the end of the season.
“Arnold has already closed a deal with Real Madrid to join in the month of June. There are still small nuances, but Arnold, if nothing happens, will play in Real Madrid next season.”
He goes on to claim that whilst the England international is set to move to the Spanish capital in the summer, it remains a possibility that he could sign in January, but it would need Liverpool to reduce their asking price to €35-40million.
“Arnold will arrive in the summer at Real Madrid, but he could arrive this month whenever Liverpool lowers the pretensions. To less than €35m, maximum perhaps €40m. So, Arnold, done for June, a possibility for January.”
The futures of Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk remain a headache for the Reds and supporters are desperate for some positive news regarding the trio as the unthinkable scenario of losing them at the end of the season creeps ever closer.