Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta On How PSG Are Different From Real Madrid
PSG are set to play Arsenal in the upcoming UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg at The Emirates on April 29. The Gunners are coming off a 5-1 aggregate win against Real Madrid in the quarter-finals.
Yet another blockbuster tie is up next, and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was asked what the different challenge PSG pose compared to Real Madrid is. He thinks both sides are different.
Arteta, however, is confident that his team also possess individual quality and that is reflected through the team's position in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. Speaking ahead of the game, Arteta said (via Arsenal):
Very different opposition. I think it's a team that is very well worked with a lot of detail, with a lot of attention to a lot of things and understanding why certain things happen in the game. Of course, they have the individual talent that we have. If not, we wouldn't be here.- Mikel Arteta
The two teams met in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League earlier in the season, with the Gunners emerging victorious with a 2-0 win. Mikel Arteta thinks both teams got a feel of each other in that game. However, he has nothing but high praise for the Parisians. Arteta said:
I think we learn from each other. It was very important for us because at the time they were one of the best teams in Europe and they were performing consistently. They have an excellent coach. They've been together now for a while. To put yourself into that category, that level, and say: 'actually we can compete and we can beat them', I think was a good preparation for what is coming right now.- Mikel Arteta
The Latest PSG News:
Arsenal vs PSG UCL Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Transcript: Luis Enrique's Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead Of Arsenal vs PSG In The Champions League
Arsenal vs PSG: Official Squad Announced For Champions League Semi-Final Clash
Arsenal vs PSG: Predicted Lineup For The Champions League Semi-Final First Leg