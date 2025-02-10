Transcript: Luis Enrique's Press Conference Ahead Of Brest vs PSG In The Champions League

Ousmane Dembélé in Ligue 1 this season:



◉ Highest rated player (7.87)

◉ Most goals (16)

◉ Most goal involvements (20)

◉ Most WS POTM awards (8)

◉ Most shots on target (36)



Levels above the rest. 😮‍💨