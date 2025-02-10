Transcript: Luis Enrique's Press Conference Ahead Of Brest vs PSG In The Champions League
In an all-French Champions League playoff clash, PSG will come up against fellow Ligue 1 side, Stade BrestIn
Brest have surprised many in their first-ever Champions League campaign. If they beat their French rivals over two legs, they could reach the Round of 16.
PSG has been in great form after a shaky start in this season's Champions League. Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembélé have shined, as the side won their last three group stage matches against Salzburg, Manchester City, and Stuttgart.
Here are all the key quotes per PSG from Enrique's Brest vs PSG pre-match press conference.
Q: On the opponent
Enrique: Matches against Brest are always difficult, whether at home or away. They are a team capable of scoring two goals in two minutes. They are a well-built squad who are very good on crosses and second phase balls.
We will have to be extremely focused and disciplined for the full 90 minutes, in both halves of the field. For our part, we need to improve in all aspects of the game, especially in defense. Ludovic Ajorque is very good at holding up the ball, and Romain Del Castillo is a constant threat… They are a team that can cut their opponents in two, that can play short and long. That’s why they are a dangerous opponent.
Q: On Brest's UCL results
Enrique: Without a doubt, Brest was one of the best teams in France last season, and they were rewarded with this Champions League qualification. Since the start of this European campaign, they have achieved very impressive results. I congratulate this Brest team and their coach for their standard of play.was
Q: On objective in first leg
Enrique: We are all aware of the importance of tomorrow’s match. It’s true that we are favourites, but football doesn’t always reward the team that plays the best football. We are not over-confident; we know that Brest is very capable of getting a result against us. At this stage of the competition, everything is at stake in just two 90-minute matches. Our only objective tomorrow is victory.
Q: On Ousmane Dembélé
Enrique: I am and always will be someone who defends the most technical players like Ousmane Dembélé. What is most surprising is his ability to always be in the right place in the penalty box. We have all seen his statistics, which are very impressive. But I would also like to highlight all the good work done by the players around Ousmane. We all know his qualities on the wing and now we are discovering his qualities in the middle. And we are delighted about that.
Q: On development of young players in squad
Enrique: I think when we talk about development, it’s better to talk about the team as a whole. I think a lot of young players in the squad are developing very positively.
