Comment: Chelsea's Goalscoring Versatility Softens Romelu Lukaku Blow

In the absence of starting strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, Chelsea proved this weekend that they don't need a traditional number nine to be dangerous in front of goal.

Thomas Tuchel's boys hosted Norwich at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon in a tie that ended 7-0 in Chelsea's favour.

With goals coming from Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Reece James, Ben Chilwell and an own goal from Max Aarons, Chelsea extended their lead at the top of the table to four points ahead of second placed Liverpool.

SIPA USA

One concern for Chelsea before the game was the lack of a number nine on the field, after both Lukaku and Werner picked up injuries in the side's midweek Champions League clash with Malmo.

Speaking before the Norwich game, manager Thomas Tuchel sent out a message to his squad, insisting they adapt and find a solution to the lack of a number nine.

"The guys who waited for the chance need to prove that they can do the same thing. Whoever it might be, the race is on.

"The guys who start Norwich next game have our trust. We will try to find new solutions. Let’s try to stay positive.

"We won games without Timo and Romelu before. We don’t want to have these problems too often.

SIPA USA

"But it happens. It’s during the season, you cannot hide from the fact that these type of things happen."

Instead, Tuchel formed a front three of Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz, and it's fair to say they didn't struggle to find the back of the net.

Mason Mount was the key player on the day, scoring a hat trick and taking home the match ball.

He opened up the scoring with a stunning strike from outside the box in the eighth minute, before turning home a retaken penalty in the 85th minute. He then completed the hat trick six minutes later, finishing off a square ball from Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

SIPA USA

One of the main talking points, following the fixture, was Chelsea's versatility with their goal scorers, as Hudson-Odoi became the side's 17th different goal scorer this season.

The 17 players combined have a total of 30 goals between them, proving that a player's absence is not as costly, in terms of goals, for Chelsea as it is for other teams.

Of the players that started on Saturday for the Blues, every one of them has scored this season already, aside from Edouard Mendy of course.

Chelsea's last transfer window was characterised by a search for a striker, after the 2020/21 season saw midfielder Jorginho as the side's top scorer in the Premier League.

The Italy international scored seven goals, all of which came from the penalty spot.

SIPA USA

Speculation surrounded the club for most of the summer about the possible arrival of Erling Haaland, which pleased Chelsea fans everywhere, but in the end, Borussia Dortmund wouldn't sell the striker.

In August, Chelsea paid £97.5 million for Belgian talisman Romelu Lukaku, who scored four goals in his first four Blues appearances.

He has, however, failed to score since, but despite the brief goal drought, the west London side's fans are happy that goals are still coming from all angles.

The side's wealth of playmakers and players that have the ability to create chances from nothing, means that the goals are going to come one way or another.

