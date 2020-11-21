SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Player Ratings: Newcastle United 0-2 Chelsea | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to seven games after beating Newcastle United 2-0 at St James' Park on Saturday afternoon.

An own goal from Federico Fernandez and a strike from Tammy Abraham sends the Blues top of the league, having played a game more.

----------

Edouard Mendy - 7/10

Showed his presence when called upon as Newcastle barely tested the Blues' goal. Excellent distribution and a

Reece James - 7/10

Was a nuisance for the hosts going forward and defensively. His crossing ability noticeable again, as was his strength in defence. 

newcastle-united-v-chelsea-premier-league (9)
(Photo by Lindsey Parnaby - Pool/Getty Images)

Antonio Rudiger - 6/10

Came in for Thiago Silva to make his first league appearance of the season and was rarely tested by the Newcastle attack. Made a couple of passing errors but kept a clean sheet.

Kurt Zouma - 7/10

Another assured display by the Frenchman who dealt with everything, although little, that Newcastle brought. One more clean sheet to add to the collection despite Silva missing.

Ben Chilwell [81] - 7/10

Played a part in the first goal as he forced Fernandez to make an error at the back post for the Blues' opener in the first-half. Came off in the final stages to have a well-earned rest.

N'Golo Kante - 8/10

Bossed the midfield with another excellent display. Made key tackles and interceptions to ensure the Blues stayed on the front foot.  

newcastle-united-v-chelsea-premier-league (7)
(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Mason Mount - 7/10

Set up the opener as he crossed for Federico Fernandez' own goal at the back post. Looked tired at points, but kept the midfield ticking forward along with Mateo Kovacic. Missed a great chance to add another for the Blues but he scuffed his shot wide.

Mateo Kovacic - 7/10

Kovacic produced another strong display in the midfield three against Newcastle as he continued in the side in Kai Havertz' absence.

Hakim Ziyech [87] - 7/10

Nearly had an assist in the first-half with an excellent ball to Abraham. Made a few sloppy passes but with the heavy schedule, it was always expected that the Blues wouldn't be at their absolute best.

Tammy Abraham - 7/10

Held the ball up well, particularly in the first-half. Had a great header saved by Darlow, but killed the game off with a cool finish in the second-half. 

newcastle-united-v-chelsea-premier-league (10)
(Photo by Lee Smith - Pool/Getty Images)

Timo Werner [76] - 6/10

Should have had a couple of goals in the first-half, at least one when he was in front of goal but dragged his shot wide. In the second-half it was a similar story as he kept Newcastle in the game. Raced through on goal but instead of shooting, decided to square it Ziyech but was an awful ball. Assisted Abraham for Chelsea's second with an excellent run from his own half.

----------

Bench

Emerson Palmieri [81] - N/A

Callum Hudson-Odoi [76] - N/A

Olivier Giroud [87] - N/A

----------

