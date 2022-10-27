Chelsea Women Have 3 Former Players Inducted Into WSL Hall of Fame

Chelsea are the most successful club in the Women's Super League with five titles to their name, as well as winning the FA WSL Spring Series in 2017.

They are now on track to set yet another record for consecutive title victories, after completing three in a row last season for the first time in the league's history.

But success hasn't always come easily to the Blues who have seen major improvements in the last ten years thanks to some staple players of the women's game.

Erin Cuthbert celebrating with Karen Carney back in 2019. IMAGO / Colorsport

Karen Carney MBE

Former Chelsea captain and a domestic double winner during the 2017/18 campaign, Karen Carney was one of the first names written into the club's historic climb to the top.

The play-making winger and midfielder received her MBE in 2017, rewarding both her domestic duties but also her role in the 2015 Lionesses team who won a bronze medal at the Canada World Cup.

Eniola Aluko celebrating after beating Arsenal to the FA Cup in 2018. IMAGO / PA Images

Eniola Aluko

A Chelsea all-timer who received the club's first ever Player of the Year prize in 2015 after a strong season from cente-forward. The England international was also a part of the squad who won the bronze medal that same year.

Eniola Aluko starred in the very first Women's FA Cup Final to be held at Wembley Stadium, whilst securing Player of The Match following her assist to Ji So-Yun for the winning goal.

Katie Chapman posing with her 100 caps shirt in 2018. IMAGO / PA Images

Katie Chapman

The final inductee from Chelsea Women is one of the club's most influential leaders in its history. Katie Chapman was vital in the Blues' progression from the bottom of the WSL to their double-winning season in 2015.

Another England player with a World Cup medal, Chapman also claimed both of the FA International Player of the Year and FA Young Player of the Year awards twice during her two decades of playing at the top level.

