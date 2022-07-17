Skip to main content

How Much Kalidou Koulibaly Will Be Earning at Chelsea

It has now been revealed how much Chelsea's new signing Kalidou Koulibaly will be earning with the Blues.

Chelsea completed the signing of Napoli's Koulibaly for a reported fee of £34m on Saturday.

He comes in as the Blues' second signing of the summer transfer window after Raheem Sterling was signed from Manchester City.

Kalidou Koulibaly

The England international comes straight into Thomas Tuchel's side as the highest earner, with a weekly wage of £325k per week (£178k per week net)

Koulibaly doesn't earn as much as Sterling does but he is not far off.

The 31-year-old, who signed a four-year deal with the Blues, will be earning a fee of £295k per week (£162k per week net) during his time at Stamford Bridge, making him the second-highest earner at the club.

The Senegalese defender used to earn £183k at Napoli where he was the Italian side's highest earner.

This could be Koulibaly's last big contract so it's not a surprise that he wanted to be one of the highest earners at his new club.

Hopefully he can justify the high price tag and bring Chelsea some success in the future.

