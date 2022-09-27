John Obi Mikel Announces His Retirement From Football

John Obi Mikel today announced that he will be hanging up his boots after a successful eighteen year career.

Well-known for his unbelievable performance in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final against Bayern Munich, the former Blues defensive midfielder spent eleven years at Stamford Bridge (2006-2017).

During his west London tenure, Mikel won two Premier League titles, three FA Cup's, a League Cup, a Champions League and a Europa League. He scored six goals throughout his time at the club.

After leaving Chelsea, the Nigerian had short spells at Tianjin TEDA, Middlesbrough, Trabzonspor, Stoke City and Kuwait SC.

Mikel got a total of 91 caps for his country, whilst scoring 6 goals. He was apart of the Nigeria team that won the Africa Cup of Nations at South Africa in 2013 and also represented the African country at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games.

The midfielder, who lined up alongside Frank Lampard and Michael Essien on many occasions, also played under Jose Mourinho during most of his years at the Blues.

Speaking in 2016, however, Mikel said, "People change in any walk of life, maybe he [Mourinho] decided he wanted to do better in a different way and he didn't need me anymore. He didn't have the belief that he had in me before, which is fine because every manager has the player that they have trust in."

Read More Chelsea Stories