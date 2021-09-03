Morocco Manager Makes Scathing Criticism of Hakim Ziyech & Midfielder Responds

Morocco manager Vahid Halilhodžić has heavily criticised Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech regarding his discipline on international duty.

The 27-year-old was in fine form for Chelsea in pre-season and appeared to be finding his feet before a shoulder injury that halted his start to the season.

Now, as quoted by L'Equipe jounralist Hanif Berkane, his national team manager has launched an attack on his character.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"He hasn’t been disciplined in the last two rallies and has refrained from training. He didn’t look like a player from a national team fighting to qualify for the World Cup." said the manager.

"For the first time in my coaching career, I saw a national team player who doesn’t want to train and claims to be injured, although tests have shown he can play. I won’t tolerate it. Not this behaviour as long as I coach Morocco."

Ziyech did not take this lightly as he took to social media to vent his frustration.

In an angry Instagram story post Ziyech demanded the truth from his national coach as he said: “Next time when you speak SPEAK THE TRUTH THEN...!"

The affair could be seen as a positive for Chelsea, who were set to lose the midfielder to the African Cup of Nations for a month in January. However, with Halilhodžić in charge, it is unlikely that Ziyech will receive an international call-up.

Ziyech will be looking to impress with Chelsea as he returns from injury in the coming weeks.

