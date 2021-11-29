Official: Jorginho Places 3rd at 2021 Ballon d'Or

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has officially placed 3rd in the 2021 Ballon d'Or rankings.

The 29-year-old has had a phenomenal 2021, a year to remember, after winning the Champions League and European Championships for club and country in the space of two months.

Jorginho went on to win the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award following Chelsea's glory in Europe and in Porto back in May.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

On Monday 29 November, the Ballon d'Or ceremony took place and the Italian finished in 4th place in this year's prestigious competition.

He was one of five Chelsea players named in the 30-man shortlist for the competition, alongside Cesar Azpilicueta, Romelu Lukaku, Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante.

Confirmed Top 10 (from 10-1)

10. Gianluigi Donnarumma - PSG

9. Kylian Mbappe - PSG

8. Kevin de Bruyne - Manchester City

7. Mohamed Salah - Liverpool

6. Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United

5. N'Golo Kante - Chelsea

4. Karim Benzema - Real Madrid

3. Jorginho - Chelsea

2. Robert Lewandowski - Bayern Munich

1. Lionel Messi - PSG

