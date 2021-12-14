Report: Ben Chilwell Could Still Need Knee Surgery Despite Returning to 'Light Running' for Chelsea

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell could still need surgery on his knee despite returning to running on grass at Cobham, according to reports.

The defender was withdrawn in Chelsea's Champions League tie against Juventus and was ruled out until at least the New Year.

And as per the Athletic, Chilwell could still require surgery on his knee despite running on grass in recent days.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The defender is currently recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, which was initially feared could keep him out until the end of the season.

However, Thomas Tuchel revealed that Chelsea will assess his situation in the new year.

The German revealed that he was worried about his player, who was in such fine form before the injury.

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

"It worries me because he was in such a fantastic moment like Reece (James) on the other side. They were in the best shape they could possibly be, so strong, full of confidence and such a lot of quality.” Tuchel said.

When asked to give an update a week later, Tuchel said: "He has a partial injury of his ACL. The decision is to treat it conservatively. The next six weeks will tell the story if he makes it and will be fully available after the six weeks hopefully or needs the surgery after that."

Chilwell returned to running lightly by himself but the Athletic report that this does not mean he has escaped surgery.

The Blues will decide in the future whether or not his knee injury requires surgery as they treat Chilwell conservatively.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube