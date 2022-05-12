Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Seeking Three UK Sponsor Replacement Amid Todd Boehly Takeover

Chelsea are reportedly seeking a replacement for shirt sponsor Three UK as Todd Boehly's consortium prepare to take over from Roman Abramovich.

When Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK Government, Three announced that their sponsorship deal with Chelsea would be suspended.

As per Sky News, Chelsea are looking for a replacement shirt sponsor for next season as they are unlikely to continue with Three UK.

It is unclear as to whether this decision has been made by the incoming owners or Three UK but it looks increasingly likely that Chelsea will have a different shirt sponsor next season.

Three demanded that their logo be removed from the kit this season, but Chelsea were unable to do so and have since played, still showcasing their brand on the jerseys.

Reports followed stating that the telecommunications company were on the verge of activating a two-year extension their their deal right before the suspension, so they could look to revive their partnership under Boehly's ownership, although the American may have his own partnership in mind.

Speaking on the issue previously, Tuchel posed the question as to whether his Chelsea side could play with a message of peace on their shirts instead.

"We can always wear a message for peace," he told the media, as quoted by football.london. "It can never be the wrong message.

"Maybe the worry is to find enough shirts to play in with the sanctions, but as long as we have enough shirts as the bus is full of fuel we will arrive and be competitive.

"This is what everybody can be sure of and this is what we demand of ourselves. When it’s a big storm you dig in, you hold together, you stay strong and go through it. But messages for peace can never be wrong."

However, this was not possible and Chelsea remained with the Three logo, but this is set to be removed going into the new ownership at the club, with there sure to be much interest in a partnership.

