Sir Martin Broughton Willing to Offer Chelsea Fans 'Golden Share' if Bid is Successful

Sir Martin Broughton's consortium are willing to offer a 'golden share' to Chelsea fans if their bid to purchase the Club is successful, according to reports.

This comes after they were named on the shortlist of preferred bidders alongside Todd Boehly's consortium, Stephen Pagliuca and the Ricketts Family Investment Group.

According to the Telegraph, Sir Broughton's bid would offer supporters a golden share in Chelsea.

IMAGO / Colorsport

This comes after the decision to give Chelsea supporters a 'golden share' and additional representation when it comes to future decision making at the Club is at the discretion of the new owner as the UK Government did not impose the rule on any potential buyer.

However, Sir Broughton's bid are willing to offer the golden share option to Chelsea fans as they look to beat off the competition and purchase the Club.

Sir Broughton has previously stated that he believes the fans should be a huge part of the Club going forward.

He said: "There's a real need to change everyone's mindset. There's too much emphasis on Roman as the legal owner and not enough on the Ukrainian victims - who to all intents and purposes are the beneficial owners - and the fans who are the emotional owners."

IMAGO / photothek

Furthermore, the bid from Sir Broughton is exploring knocking down Stamford Bridge stand-by-stand to ensure the Club do not have to temporarily relocate.

They have talked about rebuilding Stamford Bridge stand-by-stand, just like Liverpool have been, and are doing with Anfield.

Talks will be held this week with Chelsea executives ahead of next Monday's deadline. Head coach Thomas Tuchel admitted it would be better if he was not involved in such discussions.

He admitted: "This club is close to perfect, at least for me. I don’t know exactly now what I would present. I would speak from my heart and speak from my experience and speak openly and honestly

"I think right now it’s not my role to step up and convince anybody and have preferences. Simply I’m not here for this and I’m happy that I’m not involved in this. If my opinion is needed, it is needed when we adjust our expectations and when the decision is made and then we get known to the new owners and get an idea how the new structure is, and if there is a new structure."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube