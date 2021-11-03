Skip to main content
    November 3, 2021
    Thomas Tuchel Admits He is 'Very Pleased' With Callum Hudson-Odoi After Malmo Win

    Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise on Callum Hudson-Odoi after his game-winning assist against Malmo on Tuesday.

    The 20-year-old set up Hakim Ziyech with a fantastic low cross for the only goal of the game as Chelsea moved to within one point of qualification from Group H.

    Speaking to the press after the game via Absolute Chelsea, Tuchel praised Hudson-Odoi's performance.

    He said: “Callum (Hudson-Odoi) delivered very quickly and his pass was perfect. It was important we didn’t lost patience today and I was very pleased with the guys.”

    This comes after the German credited Hudson-Odoi and Ziyech for Chelsea's win, that sees the Blues keep up their impressive form this season.

    "Perhaps we lacked a little bit of precision in the final moments but in the end we were clinical with Hakim and Callum and they delivered when we needed them.” he continued.

    Hudson-Odoi has made good on his chance, being handed the opportunity in a forward role due to injuries to Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku and Christian Pulisic.

    It is up to the Englishman to keep his place as the forwards return and he fights to prove his worth in Tuchel's Chelsea side as they compete on all fronts this season.

