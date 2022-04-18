Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Put Ego Aside for FA Cup Semi-Final Victory Against Crystal Palace

Thomas Tuchel has declared that his Chelsea side put their ego's aside for the FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace as they fought hard to reach the final.

Goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount saw Chelsea progress as 2-0 victors and set up a meeting with Liverpool in the final.

Speaking after the match, via football.london, Tuchel has admitted that he is proud of his side for putting their ego's aside after falling out of the Champions League.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea nearly completed a historic comeback in Madrid as they went three goals up at the Santiago Bernabeu just to be pinned back and exit the competition on aggregate.

Speaking after the victory in the FA Cup semi-final, Tuchel praised his side for putting their ego's to one side and getting the job done despite being hurt by the Champions League exit.

"They put their ego aside and do what they love. It’s what I love & it feels like amateur football at some point, for the love of it, being out there and having a good time in training with a lot of quality," he said.



IMAGO / Sportimage

"So we felt well prepared without having big talks about Madrid. What could I tell them that makes the pain go away? Nothing."



Chelsea will be seeking revenge as they face Liverpool in the final next month, having lost to Jurgen Klopp's men on penalties in the Carabao Cup final back in February.

