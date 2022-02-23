Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel: Kai Havertz 'Really Steps Up' for Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has stated that Kai Havertz 'really steps up' for Chelsea when it matters the most after he scored against LOSC Lille in the Champions League round of 16.

The German international opened the scoring early on with a fine header before Christian Pulisic added a second.

Speaking to the press after the match, via football.london, Tuchel heaped praise on Havertz for stepping up.



He said: "I'm very pleased. Kai is very strong for weeks now, really steps up. His effort is immense, the work rate is immense, the areas of the pitch he covers for us is very, very good. He was decisive, created chances, was involved, and was never shy of defending.

"We had a very aggressive high line today on the pitch with the offensive three players together. 

Read More

"The formation was to have intensity, a high work-rate consistently throughout the whole match and they did all very good."



The 22-year-old has once again proven his worth, adding to his impressive goals against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final and against Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final to help Chelsea to the round of 16 victory.

With Romelu Lukaku dropped, Havertz stepped up and delivered when Tuchel needed him the most.

The Blues will be hoping that Havertz can keep up his impressive form as they head into the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, looking to lift their third trophy of the season when they face Liverpool.

