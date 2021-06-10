Report: Roman Abramovich 'Willing' to Break Bank to Sign Haaland This Summer

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is ready to sanction the signing of Erling Haaland this summer.

The 20-year-old is the subject of 'strong interest' from the Blues in the summer transfer window and contact has started to be made from the west London side over a possible transfer.

Haaland has a release clause of £68 million which is active from the summer of 2022 and Dortmund are reluctant to let him leave this summer.

However, they could be willing to part ways with the forward if they receive 'something crazy' from an interested club - Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid have all been linked.

And according to a new report in Spain from Marca, Abramovich is ready to break the bank and 'would be willing to pay the £154.5 million' which could be required to land Haaland this summer.

The deal is reportedly in Abramovich's hands now - if he wants to pay the required fee, Chelsea could be on the verge of landing the 20-year-old, who is also open to speaking and joining the club.

Chelsea have also been linked with Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku as well as Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur. But Haaland appears to be the priority this summer.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

