Predicted FIFA 2022 World Cup Draw - Brazil To Face Netherlands, England To Face Switzerland & Senegal
The draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place on Friday and LFC Transfer Room have predicted how the draw could pan out.
There are some fascinating groups in our draw with many Liverpool players facing mouth watering clashes.
The predicted Group D has Liverpool's Brazilian contingent facing off against Virgil van Dijk's Netherlands.
Jordan Henderson's England are predicted to draw Sadio Mane's Senegal in Group G where they will also be joined by Xherdan Shaqiri's Switzerland and Ecuador.
Details of when and how to watch the real draw for the 2022 World Cup can be found HERE.
Predicted Draw Details
Group A
Qatar
Mexico
Poland
Cameroon
Group B
France
USA
Iran
Ghana
Group C
Portugal
Uruguay
South Korea
Costa Rica or New Zealand
Group D
Brazil
Netherlands
Morocco
Scotland/Ukraine or Wales
Group E
Spain
Denmark
Japan
Canada
Group F
Argentina
Croatia
Serbia
Saudi Arabia
Group G
England
Switzerland
Senegal
Ecuador
Group H
Belgium
Germany
Tunisia
UAE/Australia or Peru
