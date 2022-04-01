Skip to main content
Predicted FIFA 2022 World Cup Draw - Brazil To Face Netherlands, England To Face Switzerland & Senegal

The draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place on Friday and LFC Transfer Room have predicted how the draw could pan out.

There are some fascinating groups in our draw with many Liverpool players facing mouth watering clashes.

The predicted Group D has Liverpool's Brazilian contingent facing off against Virgil van Dijk's Netherlands.

Jordan Henderson's England are predicted to draw Sadio Mane's Senegal in Group G where they will also be joined by Xherdan Shaqiri's Switzerland and Ecuador.

Details of when and how to watch the real draw for the 2022 World Cup can be found HERE.

World Cup

Predicted Draw Details

Group A

Qatar

Mexico

Poland

Cameroon

Group B

France

USA

Iran

Ghana

Group C

Portugal

Uruguay

South Korea

Costa Rica or New Zealand

Group D

Brazil

Netherlands

Morocco

Scotland/Ukraine or Wales

Group E

Spain

Denmark

Japan

Canada

Group F

Argentina

Croatia

Serbia

Saudi Arabia

Group G

England

Switzerland

Senegal

Ecuador

Group H

Belgium

Germany

Tunisia

UAE/Australia or Peru

