Skip to main content

'They Sold The Wrong One' | Pundit Says Liverpool Made A Mistake

Liverpool sold club legend Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window but controversial TV figure Richard Keys thinks the club made a mistake.

Sadio Mane was signed in 2016 during Jurgen Klopp's first full pre-season at Liverpool. The Senegalese forward made 269 appearances and scored 120 goals at Anfield. All for just £30million.

However, at the age of 30 and his contract coming to a close, Liverpool decided to cash in and transition to a 'post-Sadio Mane' life at the club when he was sold for around £25million to German champions, Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich Sadio Mane

Liverpool filled the initial void felt by Sadio Mane's departure by investing heavily into a young, Uruguayan prospect - Darwin Nunez. After an inconsistent start at Anfield mixed with a squad riddled with injuries, it's fair to say Liverpool haven't been at their very best so far in 2022-23.

When there are problems, there are people seeking answers as to why those problems have arisen. One of those people is the former Sky Sports presenter (before he was sacked following misogynistic comments) Richard Keys.

He claims he is "surprised about Liverpool's stuttering start", and says that Jurgen Klopp's team look "tired". He continued:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Salah is still way off and that’s got to be a concern for Klopp. I know they had to sell either Mane or Salah because both contracts were winding down, but at the moment it looks as if they sold the wrong one, despite Mane’s apparent difficulties in Munich.”

Liverpool Ajax Mohamed Salah Calvin Bassey

Sadio Mane's "difficulties" that Richard Keys is referring to is the fact that as a whole, Bayern Munich aren't performing where they would expect to be, i.e. they're not 1st in the Bundesliga. They're actually 6th and haven't won any of their last four games.

Now this poor form being endured by the Bavarian club isn't down simply to Sadio Mane not performing, however, there have been reports suggesting he is struggling to settle down at Bayern Munich following his move.

Mohamed Salah isn't in the greatest form of his life but to actually question whether Liverpool should've sold him in the summer is plain absurd. The Egyptian could make a case for himself that he is the best player in Liverpool's history, never mind just the current squad. The goals will return and Richard Keys' comments will be laughed at.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Liverpool Arthur Melo
Match Coverage

Rochdale 1-0 Liverpool U21s | Match Report | Ten Man Reds Lose In Papa John's Trophy

By Neil Andrew
Jordan Henderson
News

Breaking: Jordan Henderson Added To England Squad For UEFA Nations League Matches

By Neil Andrew
Thiago Alcantara Gini Wijnaldum
Quotes

'Wijnaldum Should Have Stayed' - Pundit Urges Liverpool Not To Repeat Mistake

By Neil Andrew
Arthur Melo
Quotes

'Always Going To Be A Period Of Transition' - Medical Expert On Arthur Melo Fitness

By Neil Andrew
Naby Keita Jurgen Klopp
News

Liverpool's Naby Keita Dropped From Guinean International Squad As Injury Concern Persists

By Justin Foster
Liverpool Arthur Melo
Match Coverage

Liverpool Make Arthur Melo & Fabio Carvalho Decision For EFL Trophy Match

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Legends
Match Coverage

Liverpool Squad Confirmed For Legends Of The North Clash With Manchester United

By Neil Andrew
Thiago Alcantara
Quotes

'I Think He'll Be Ready To Go' - Pundit Does Not Think Thiago Alcantara Will Extend Liverpool Contract

By Neil Andrew