Match Report: Liverpool vs Red Bull Salzburg - Pre-Season Friendly

Liverpool's pre-season preparations continued as they faced Red Bull Salzburg in Austria. A frustrating day in front of goal for Jurgen Klopp's Reds, as 25 shots weren't enough on the day to find a breakthrough. Fine margins separated the teams as a game RB Salzburg side managed to take the lead and keep it through a stylish Benjamin Sesko finish.

Two minutes in and Van Der Brempt went into the book after two late challenges on Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho, the tackle was met by Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp ordering him to calm down as the Austrian side come out the blocks in an aggressive manner.

Just before the tenth-minute mark, makeshift left-back James Milner whipped a ball in for Darwin Nunez whose difficult-headed effort goes on target, but it was a comfortable save for the Salzburg goalkeeper Kohn.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

RB Salzburg got their first shot off on the 13-minute mark and it was a decent one of that, as highly rated Benjamin Sesko fires a loose ball just over the Liverpool bar.

Fabio Carvalho's forward-thinking pass slipped in Darwin Nunez down the left-hand side of the Salzburg box, the number '27' then clipped a ball across the area with his back to play towards young full-back Mabaya, however, the ball just got behind him and he failed to get a good connection of on his volley on the 20th-minute mark.

Liverpool moved through the gears as Carvalho switched across to Harvey Elliott, who plays the overlapping Mabaya in tons of space. The youngster slipped in Nunez once more but his quick-fired right-footed effort just glanced over, clipping the crossbar in the process.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

RB Salzburg somehow blew the biggest chance of the game as Gomez fails to clear his lines, allowing Sesko to latch on to a loose ball and shoot at Adrian who saves, but the ball breaks to Fernando who somehow manages to put a sitter on his favored right foot wide, a big let off for Gomez and Liverpool.

Elliott wins the ball high once more for the reds, playing in Naby Keita inside the RB box, Darwin Nunez was on cue as LFC' number 8 slid him in on his right-hand side, but the shot was bravely blocked and dealt with, both sides had decent chances to score inside the first 30 minutes.

RB Salzburg opened the scoring for the evening going 1-0 up as the game hit the half-hour mark, Benjamin Sesko and Okafor combined in a lovely manner, one-two'ing themselves through the heart of Liverpool's defense, giving Sesko a one-on-one chance with Adrian, the Slovenian opened his body up and dispatch the ball into the bottom right-hand corner.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

The right-hand side opened up once more for the reds, as Harvey Elliott slid in Mabaya, but his shot across goal is gathered by the RB keeper. Shortly after Elliott picked up the ball in a similar pocket, this time he cut in and fired his shot over the bar.

The reds went into the interval frustrated as they created good chances on several occasions but failed to score, that being the difference at halftime as Benjamin Sesko's composed finished after a smart run of play puts them 1-0 up in Austria.

Jurgen Klopp made some halftime changes as Keita, Milner, and Nunez made way for Morton, Robertson, and Firmino.

Matthias Jaissle also made a batch of changes at halftime as Van der Brempt, Sucic, Solet, Okafor, Fernando, Seiwald, Sesko, Kjaergaard, Bernardo, and Ulmer were replaced by Dedic, Diarra, Pavlovic, Simic, Koita, Diambou, Adamu, Bernede, Baidoo, Vallci.

Andrew Robertson displayed his quality two minutes into the second half, putting a trademark ball across the face of the Salzburg net but both Roberto Firmino and Harvey Elliott couldn't latch on.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Liverpool then made their second set of changes, Mabaya, Gomez, Konate, Bajcetic, Jones, Elliott, Carvalho, and Morton came off for Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Diaz, and Jordan Henderson.

Liverpool's new set of subs raised the intensity as some great link-up play between Thiago, Henderson, and Diaz and Liverpool's left-hand side awarded the chance for Luis Diaz after Henderson played him in-between the lines, but the ball was always getting away from him and the Kohn made a decent save.

After spending the second half trying to break down a more compact Salzburg, Trent Alexander-Arnold plays a mouth-watering switch across the field in search of Luis Diaz on the opposite flank, however, the Colombian couldn't control the ball as well as he of liked.

Roberto Firmino came close for Liverpool 72 minutes in, after the Brazilian received a pass from Diaz he looked to curl an effort into the far post, but Kohn was able to save once again.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

With just 10 minutes left on the clock, Liverpool had crafted themselves another half chance, an overhit corner landed at the feet of Mohamed Salah, whose cross ended up at the feet of Fabinho in the six-yard box, but the shot lacked any power to trouble the keeper.

Liverpool finally had the ball in the back of the net, but the flag went up, Firmino released his ball to Diaz slightly late and the Colombian was a matter of inches offside.

Trent Alexander-Arnold then hit a rocket from the edge of the area, which commanded a fine save from Kohn. The corner that followed was then flashed in at Roberto Firmino at the near post whose flicked effort almost crept in at the near post.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

The Reds came close once more. Mo Salah found Trent on the overlap who looked to provide a trademark pass across the face of goal, but again no red shirt was able to latch on and convert.

Liverpool continue to push on late into stoppage time, working the ball around the box in search of an opening, until Luis Diaz was tackled on the by-line, which many Liverpool players and Jurgen Klopp protested to be a penalty, but the referee disagreed.

Liverpool Starting XI -

Adrian, Mabaya, Konate, Gomez, Milner, Bajcetic, Keita, Jones, Elliott, Carvalho, Nunez.

Liverpool Substitutions -

Hughes, Mrozek, Davies, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Thiago, Firmino, Salah, Henderson, Diaz, Robertson, Matip, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Van den Berg, Morton

Red Bull Salzburg XI -

Mantl, Van Der Brempt, Fernando, Seiwald, Kjaergaard, Ulmer, Sucic, Solet, Sesko, Okafor, Bernardo

Red Bull Salzburg Substitutions -

Kohn, Vallci, Baidoo, Adamu, Bernede, Diambou, Koita, Simic, Diarra, Pavlovic, Dedic

Stadium - Red Bull Arena Salzburg

