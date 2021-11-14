Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

NBA Legend And Liverpool Stake Holder LeBron James Alongside FSG Partners, Nike Ambassadors Drake And Naomi Osaka Invest In New Ambitious Firm StatusPro

Author:

Los Angeles Lakers and NBA legend LeBron James has invested in a new technology firm that could be worth £42b in six years alongside FSG partners, US rapper Drake and tennis star Naomi Osaka. 

LeBron James and his business partners Maverick Carter and Paul Watcher, who all hold stakes in Fenway Sports Group, have joined other noticeable names in putting their belief in the new technology firm.

StatusPro is a sports tech and gaming firm that uses player data with extended reality (XR) in order to create training and fan engagement products. 

LeBron

It was founded last year by former NFL star Andrew Hawkins, who worked at SpringHill Entertainment for LeBron James and Maverick Carter. 

Other investors include Verizon, KB Partners, Greycroft and significant Leeds United stakeholders. 

The technology firm currently work in the American football industry with NFL giants Baltimore Ravens, NFL Players Association and NCAA collegiate teams. They are looking to spread into other sports which will include football. 

The founder Andrew Hawkins is humbled by the backing of such figures.

Read More

"It’s incredibly humbling that pioneers of their level believe in us as founders and in our vision for this industry. We always say StatusPro is only as strong as our team, and our team just got a whole lot stronger."

Hawkins' business partner, who also formerly played in the NFL, Troy Jones is full of confidence because of the experience the investors have.

"Besides the immense credibility our new investors bring to the business, they have proven the value of creating companies and brands that prioritise empowerment, diversity of thought, experience, and culture. These are some of the guiding principles of our business."

It was only last month where the LA Lakers star man added to his investment in FSG overall, now he sees another fantastic opportunity in StatusPro.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Philippe Coutinho
Articles

Should Liverpool Re-Sign Barcelona Flop Philippe Coutinho?

1 minute ago
LeBron
News

NBA Legend And Liverpool Stake Holder LeBron James Alongside FSG Partners, Nike Ambassadors Drake And Naomi Osaka Invest In New Ambitious Firm StatusPro

1 minute ago
Mohamed Salah
Transfers

Report: Xavi Tells Barcelona President To Sign Liverpool Superstar Mohamed Salah To Replace Lionel Messi

1 hour ago
Hwang Hee-Chan
Transfers

Report: Wolves Rush To Secure Deal For Hwang Hee-chan With Liverpool And Manchester City Lurking

2 hours ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

Report: Race For Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni Hots Up As Chelsea Move Ahead Of Liverpool And Juventus

2 hours ago
Jordan Henderson
News

Breaking News: Jordan Henderson Injured During International Duty And Sent Back To Liverpool For Assessment

3 hours ago
Premier League trophy
Interviews

'It's About More Than That' - Liverpool Keeper Alisson On Premier League Title Challenge

3 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold Mural
News

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander Arnold Opens up About Helping Deprived Communities in Merseyside

14 hours ago