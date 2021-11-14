NBA Legend And Liverpool Stake Holder LeBron James Alongside FSG Partners, Nike Ambassadors Drake And Naomi Osaka Invest In New Ambitious Firm StatusPro

Los Angeles Lakers and NBA legend LeBron James has invested in a new technology firm that could be worth £42b in six years alongside FSG partners, US rapper Drake and tennis star Naomi Osaka.

LeBron James and his business partners Maverick Carter and Paul Watcher, who all hold stakes in Fenway Sports Group, have joined other noticeable names in putting their belief in the new technology firm.

StatusPro is a sports tech and gaming firm that uses player data with extended reality (XR) in order to create training and fan engagement products.

(Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports)

It was founded last year by former NFL star Andrew Hawkins, who worked at SpringHill Entertainment for LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

Other investors include Verizon, KB Partners, Greycroft and significant Leeds United stakeholders.

The technology firm currently work in the American football industry with NFL giants Baltimore Ravens, NFL Players Association and NCAA collegiate teams. They are looking to spread into other sports which will include football.

The founder Andrew Hawkins is humbled by the backing of such figures.

"It’s incredibly humbling that pioneers of their level believe in us as founders and in our vision for this industry. We always say StatusPro is only as strong as our team, and our team just got a whole lot stronger."

Hawkins' business partner, who also formerly played in the NFL, Troy Jones is full of confidence because of the experience the investors have.

"Besides the immense credibility our new investors bring to the business, they have proven the value of creating companies and brands that prioritise empowerment, diversity of thought, experience, and culture. These are some of the guiding principles of our business."

It was only last month where the LA Lakers star man added to his investment in FSG overall, now he sees another fantastic opportunity in StatusPro.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook