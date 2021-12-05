Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Reported Arsenal Player Salaries - 2021/22 Premier League Season

Here are the reported Arsenal player salaries for the 2021/22 Premier League season.

Mikel Arteta has worked hard in the transfer market to freshen up his squad and it will be interesting to see how they far this season.

Arsenal 2021/22 Reported Player Salaries

PlayerAgeYearly SalaryWeekly Salary

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

32

£13,000,000

£250,000

Thomas Partey

28

£10,400,000

£200,000

Alexandre Lacazette

30

£9,467,273

£182,063

Nicolas Pepe

26

£7,280,000

£140,000

Ben White

24

£6,240,000

£120,000

Kieran Tierney

24

£5,720,000

£110,000

Sead Kolasinac

28

£5,200,000

£100,000

Bernd Leno

29

£5,200,000

£100,000

Granit Xhaka

29

£5,200,000

£100,000

Gabriel Martinelli

20

£4,680,000

£90,000

Pablo Mari

28

£4,420,000

£85,000

Cedric Soares

30

£3,900,000

£75,000

Mohamed Elneny

29

£2,730,000

£52,500

Ainsley Maitland-Niles

24

£2,704,000

£52,000

Calum Chambers

26

£2,600,000

£50,000

Gabriel Magalhaes

23

£2,600,000

£50,000

Eddie Nketiah

22

£2,340,000

£45,000

Rob Holding

26

£2,080,000

£40,000

Bukayo Saka

20

£1,560,000

£30,000

Nuno Tavares

21

£1,404,000

£27,000

Emile Smith Rowe

21

£1,040,000

£20,000

