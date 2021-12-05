Reported Arsenal Player Salaries - 2021/22 Premier League Season
Here are the reported Arsenal player salaries for the 2021/22 Premier League season.
Mikel Arteta has worked hard in the transfer market to freshen up his squad and it will be interesting to see how they far this season.
|Player
|Age
|Yearly Salary
|Weekly Salary
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
32
£13,000,000
£250,000
Thomas Partey
28
£10,400,000
£200,000
Alexandre Lacazette
30
£9,467,273
£182,063
Nicolas Pepe
26
£7,280,000
£140,000
Ben White
24
£6,240,000
£120,000
Kieran Tierney
24
£5,720,000
£110,000
Sead Kolasinac
28
£5,200,000
£100,000
Bernd Leno
29
£5,200,000
£100,000
Granit Xhaka
29
£5,200,000
£100,000
Gabriel Martinelli
20
£4,680,000
£90,000
Pablo Mari
28
£4,420,000
£85,000
Cedric Soares
30
£3,900,000
£75,000
Mohamed Elneny
29
£2,730,000
£52,500
Ainsley Maitland-Niles
24
£2,704,000
£52,000
Calum Chambers
26
£2,600,000
£50,000
Gabriel Magalhaes
23
£2,600,000
£50,000
Eddie Nketiah
22
£2,340,000
£45,000
Rob Holding
26
£2,080,000
£40,000
Bukayo Saka
20
£1,560,000
£30,000
Nuno Tavares
21
£1,404,000
£27,000
Emile Smith Rowe
21
£1,040,000
£20,000
- Reported Liverpool Player Salaries - 2021/22 Premier League Season
- Reported Manchester United Player Salaries - 2021/22 Premier League Season
Read More
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Wolves 0-1 Liverpool: Man Of The Match - Thiago
- Watch: Divock Origi 94th Minute Goal Wins Liverpool Match Against Wolves - Mohamed Salah Assist
- Wolves 0-1 Liverpool: Player Ratings
- Watch: West Ham 3-2 Chelsea Match Highlights - Brilliant Mount, Bowen Goals, Mendy Errors
- Nathaniel Phillips Could Be Key For Liverpool To Sign Newcastle United Winger Allan Saint-Maximin Ahead Of Chelsea And Everton
- He's Better Than Kylian Mbappe' - Barcelona President Joan Laporta On 24 Year Old Liverpool Target
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook