Reported Arsenal Player Salaries - 2021/22 Premier League Season

Here are the reported Arsenal player salaries for the 2021/22 Premier League season.

Mikel Arteta has worked hard in the transfer market to freshen up his squad and it will be interesting to see how they far this season.

Player Age Yearly Salary Weekly Salary Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 32 £13,000,000 £250,000 Thomas Partey 28 £10,400,000 £200,000 Alexandre Lacazette 30 £9,467,273 £182,063 Nicolas Pepe 26 £7,280,000 £140,000 Ben White 24 £6,240,000 £120,000 Kieran Tierney 24 £5,720,000 £110,000 Sead Kolasinac 28 £5,200,000 £100,000 Bernd Leno 29 £5,200,000 £100,000 Granit Xhaka 29 £5,200,000 £100,000 Gabriel Martinelli 20 £4,680,000 £90,000 Pablo Mari 28 £4,420,000 £85,000 Cedric Soares 30 £3,900,000 £75,000 Mohamed Elneny 29 £2,730,000 £52,500 Ainsley Maitland-Niles 24 £2,704,000 £52,000 Calum Chambers 26 £2,600,000 £50,000 Gabriel Magalhaes 23 £2,600,000 £50,000 Eddie Nketiah 22 £2,340,000 £45,000 Rob Holding 26 £2,080,000 £40,000 Bukayo Saka 20 £1,560,000 £30,000 Nuno Tavares 21 £1,404,000 £27,000 Emile Smith Rowe 21 £1,040,000 £20,000

