Free Agents: The Best Players Out Of Contract In 2022 - Mbappe, Pogba, Dembele & More
The January transfer window is now open and that means players that are out of contract in the summer of 2022 are free to negotiate with clubs. We bring you the details of some of the best players currently available on free transfers in the summer.
There are some huge names on the list with PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe the headline name closely followed by Paul Pogba of Manchester United.
Here is the list of some of the best players available in summer 2022.
Goalkeepers
Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur)
Andre Onana (Ajax)
Defenders
Andreas Christensen (Chelsea)
Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich)
Matthias Ginter (Borussia Monchengladbach)
James Tarkowski (Burnley)
Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)
Marcelo (Real Madrid)
Midfielders
Paul Pogba (Manchester United)
Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan)
Denis Zakaria (Borussia Monchengladbach)
Boubacar Kamara (Marseille)
Jesse Lingard (Manchester United)
Read More
Todd Cantwell (Norwich City)
Angel Di Maria (PSG)
Isco (Real Madrid)
Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich)
Luka Modric (Real Madrid)
Forwards
Dries Mertens (Napoli)
Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli)
Andrea Belotti (Torino)
Sardar Azmoun (Zenit St Petersburg)
Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal)
Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid)
Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)
Dries Mertens (Napoli)
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Chelsea v Liverpool Team News | Premier League | EPL - Thiago Injury Update & More Covid Cases
- 'I'm Professional' Romelu Lukaku Ironically Slates Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Before Huge Liverpool Clash
- Chelsea Star Reece James Suffers Hamstring Tear Ahead of Liverpool Game
- Report: AC Milan Midfielder Franck Kessie Exit 'More And More Probable' After Liverpool 'Very Interesting Offer'
- Brazilian Duo Alisson & Roberto Firmino Missing In Training Photos Ahead of Chelsea Clash
- Top 10 Liverpool 'Should' Buys: Summer Transfer Window (5-1) - Borussia Dortmund Ransack, Premier League Stars And Cristiano Ronaldo's Competition
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook