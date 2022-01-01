Skip to main content
Publish date:

Free Agents: The Best Players Out Of Contract In 2022 - Mbappe, Pogba, Dembele & More

Author:

The January transfer window is now open and that means players that are out of contract in the summer of 2022 are free to negotiate with clubs. We bring you the details of some of the best players currently available on free transfers in the summer.

There are some huge names on the list with PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe the headline name closely followed by Paul Pogba of Manchester United.

Here is the list of some of the best players available in summer 2022.

Goalkeepers

Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur)

Andre Onana (Ajax)

Defenders

Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea)

Andreas Christensen (Chelsea)

Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich)

Matthias Ginter (Borussia Monchengladbach)

James Tarkowski (Burnley)

Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Marcelo (Real Madrid)

Midfielders

Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

Franck Kessie (AC Milan)

Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan)

Denis Zakaria (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Boubacar Kamara (Marseille)

Jesse Lingard (Manchester United)

Todd Cantwell (Norwich City)

Angel Di Maria (PSG)

Isco (Real Madrid)

Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Forwards

Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Dries Mertens (Napoli)

Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

Paulo Dybala (Juventus)

Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli)

Andrea Belotti (Torino)

Sardar Azmoun (Zenit St Petersburg)

Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal)

Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid)

Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

