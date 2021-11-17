Liverpool & Leicester City Interested In Ecuador Right-Back Byron Castillo From Barcelona At Bargain Price

Liverpool are said to be interested in bringing Barcelona Sporting Club fullback Byron Castillo, with Premier League rivals Leicester City also in the race for the Ecuadorian international.

Jurgen Klopp has never had to contemplate the idea of replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold, and rightly so. The young right-back has been one of Liverpool's standout performers year in-and-out.

But one position that many supporters are still not convinced over is the backup fullback spot. With Neco Williams failing to impress the Anfield crowd when called upon.

A positive aspect from the 20-year-old Welsh international is his versatility. He is able to play at both flanks, as a fullback or as a forward.

That being said, regardless of his positioning it is safe to assume he has a bright future ahead. As he recently showcased a brilliant performance for Wales in the World Cup qualifiers.

Ecuador's Next Big Talent:

Recent claims have surfaced local news in South America, with suggestions that Premier League sides Leicester City and Liverpool are both interested in Barcelona SC right-back Byron Castillo.

It is said that Castillo currently has a firm offer on the table, with his club analyzing the possibility of selling him in the January transfer window.

The Guayaquil born fullback has been a revelation in his home country of Ecuador, having permanently secured the right-back starting spot for his National team at just 22 years of age.

Castillo now 23 years old, is being considered one of South America's best talents. His performances in the Copa Libertadores helped Barcelona SC reach the semi-finals of the tournament.

The most eye catching aspect of the player is his price tag. With local media claiming that he will be available for only $6 million dollars (£4.5 million).

A bargain price for a player said to be consider South America's best right-back at the moment. With his age and experience, his future is very promising.

Liverpool could be looking at Castillo as Trent Alexander-Arnold's understudy. A similar situation to the one the Reds dealt with for Andy Robertson.

Kostas Tsimikas moved to Anfield for £11.75 million. A hefty fee considering at the time the Greek fullback was only seen as a backup option for the left flank.

Currently, the 'Greek Scouser' as fans call him is challenging Andrew Robertson for his starting spot. And although a few prefer the Scotland captain to be the regular starter, it is no secret that having two solid options to choose from has relieved Jurgen Klopp as well as supporters.

The Ecuador national team have currently transformed their aging squad and revitalized their starting XI for new up and coming prospects. And many sides around Europe are now catching on to this, with one of the Premier League teams being the one that made the first solid offer.

The likes of Piero Hincapié now at Bayern Leverkusen, Angelo Preciado who recently secured a moved to Genk, and even Pervis Estupiñan who plays at Villarreal have all caught the attention of European scouts.

Byron Castillo seems to be the next up-and-coming star from Ecuador, and Barcelona SC are said to be expecting him to change airs come the end of the season.

