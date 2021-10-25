    • October 25, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Red Bull Salzburg Sporting Director Breaks Silence On Liverpool Target Karim Adeyemi Transfer Stance

    Author:

    There are further reports today of Liverpool's interest in Red Bull Salzburg's German international Karim Adeyemi with the Austrian club's Sporting Director providing an update in respect of the 19 year old's transfer status.

    Bayern Munich appear to be in pole position to sign the striker, but Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Red Bull Leipzig are all in the running.

    Karim Adeyemi

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    Top Form This Season

    Adeyemi has been in scintillating form for the Austrian side scoring 14 goals in just 18 appearances this season.

    The player's performances are not only turning heads of some of Europe's biggest clubs but he has also forced himself into the thinking for the national team.

    January Transfer Won't Happen

    Despite so much interest around the player, Sporting Director Christoph Freund has said Adeyemi will not be leaving the club when the transfer window re-opens.

    Speaking to Sky Sports Austria and as reported by loala1, the player will not be sold in January like Erling Haaland, Takumi Minamino and Dominic Szoboszlai were before him.

    "Karim will finish the season with us, that is clearly the plan. I don’t know what could happen if Karim doesn’t finish the season with us."

    LFCTR Verdict

    It will be interesting to see if the Austrian club would be willing to sell Adeyemi if they receive an offer of between €30-40million which is the price being spoken about for the player.

    If they do, Bayern Munich seem to be in the driving seat with the players representatives preferring a move to the Bundesliga to further his development with a move to the Premier League later in his career.

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

    Karim Adeyemi
    Transfers

    Red Bull Salzburg Sporting Director Breaks Silence On Liverpool Target Karim Adeyemi Transfer Stance

    2 minutes ago
    FSG-Klopp-1170x658
    Match Coverage

    Wife Of Liverpool Owner John Henry Of FSG, Linda Pizzuti Celebrates Demolition Of Manchester United With Instagram Post

    1 hour ago
    Mohamed Salah Andy Robertson
    Match Coverage

    “Be Ruthless”; Andy Robertson Tells His Liverpool Teammates to Keep Going After Mohamed Salah’s Fifth Goal Against Manchester United

    1 hour ago
    Ronaldo
    Match Coverage

    Manchester United 0-5 Liverpool: Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Silence After Defeat With Instagram Post

    1 hour ago
    Sheyi Ojo
    News

    Watch: Liverpool Loan Round Up - Assists For Ojo, Cain And Woodburn, Rhys Williams Situation Explained

    2 hours ago
    Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah
    Media

    Chelsea Legend Didier Drogba Happy To Lose African Goalscoring Title To Liverpool's Egyptian King Mohamed Salah

    4 hours ago
    Mohamed Salah
    Media

    Manchester United 0-5 Liverpool: Mohamed Salah Reaction To Sensational Performance On Instagram

    6 hours ago
    Jurgen Klopp Ole Gunnar solskjaer
    Match Coverage

    'Ole's At The Wheel!' Liverpool Fans Mock Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer As Glazers Busy Buying IPL Cricket Team

    6 hours ago