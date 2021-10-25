Red Bull Salzburg Sporting Director Breaks Silence On Liverpool Target Karim Adeyemi Transfer Stance

There are further reports today of Liverpool's interest in Red Bull Salzburg's German international Karim Adeyemi with the Austrian club's Sporting Director providing an update in respect of the 19 year old's transfer status.

Bayern Munich appear to be in pole position to sign the striker, but Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Red Bull Leipzig are all in the running.

© SIPA USA

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Top Form This Season

Adeyemi has been in scintillating form for the Austrian side scoring 14 goals in just 18 appearances this season.

The player's performances are not only turning heads of some of Europe's biggest clubs but he has also forced himself into the thinking for the national team.

January Transfer Won't Happen

Despite so much interest around the player, Sporting Director Christoph Freund has said Adeyemi will not be leaving the club when the transfer window re-opens.

Speaking to Sky Sports Austria and as reported by loala1, the player will not be sold in January like Erling Haaland, Takumi Minamino and Dominic Szoboszlai were before him.

"Karim will finish the season with us, that is clearly the plan. I don’t know what could happen if Karim doesn’t finish the season with us."

LFCTR Verdict

It will be interesting to see if the Austrian club would be willing to sell Adeyemi if they receive an offer of between €30-40million which is the price being spoken about for the player.

If they do, Bayern Munich seem to be in the driving seat with the players representatives preferring a move to the Bundesliga to further his development with a move to the Premier League later in his career.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook