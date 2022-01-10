Report: Price Revealed Brighton Will Demand For Liverpool, Manchester United, Aston Villa & Arsenal Target Yves Bissouma In January

As speculation ramps up regarding interest in Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, a report has emerged suggesting that if interested clubs make a huge offer in January it maybe considered.

The 25 year old has 18 months left on his contract and there appears to be no sign at the moment he will sign an extension.

Whilst Brighton do not want to sell one of their key players it is reaching that time where they may be forced to make a decision about his future.

According to Andy Naylor of The Athletic, Brighton would be willing to listen to offers of £50million for the player.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal have all been linked with Bissouma previously and Aston Villa are the latest to be rumoured to have an interest.

The report in The Athletic goes on to say that Brighton have planned for a scenario where they lose Bissouma and suggests they have a 'plentiful supply of midfielders'.

Bissouma is currently representing Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations.

