Joao Cancelo Makes Positional Offer to Pep Guardiola During Discussion Over Man City Versatility

Joao Cancelo has discussed the start to his Manchester City career and his versatility in a new interview this week.

The Portuguese completed a £60 million move from Juventus to City in the summer of 2019 that saw Danilo Luiz head the other way for a few of £34.1 million.

After struggling to seal a starting spot in the squad during his first year at the Etihad Stadium, Cancelo emerged as one of the most creative players amongst the star-studded City squad.

Ahead of his side's crucial league clash against Liverpool on Sunday, the full-back spoke about his ability to operate in a variety of positions, which has made him a key player under Guardiola.

“I was brought up and developed as a right-back," said the defender, as quoted by City's official website.

"However, I like to be versatile, because during the year, there are lots of injuries, so I want to help the team, and I can adapt to any position the manager (Guardiola) needs me."

The former Inter Milan man has recorded 85 outings across all competitions during his time in the east side of Manchester, with five goals and seven assists to his name as well.

“The manager has helped me a lot in adapting to different positions on the pitch, and I feel today I’m a much better player - mentally, physically and tactically," added Cancelo.

"I try to adapt to the team the best way I can to help to achieve our goals. I’m happy to be able to play in different positions. I think I’m the sort of player every team wants to have in their squad for my versatility.

“There are a lot of situations throughout the season, injuries, problems. So I’m always ready to help the group, whether it is as a right-back, left-back, midfielder. What the manager wants me to do, I’ll always try to do my best to help the team.”

