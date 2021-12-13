Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Handed Major Fitness Boost Ahead of Leeds United Clash

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has provided an update on Ilkay Gundogan's availability for his side's league tie with Leeds United on Tuesday evening.

The Premier League champions welcome Marcelo Bielsa's side to the Etihad Stadium in midweek on the back of a narrow win over Wolves at the weekend, as Raheem Sterling's second-half penalty secured all three points for the Sky Blues.

Pep Guardiola's men will be looking to make it seven wins on the spin in the Premier League against the Whites, who caused a major upset in the east side of Manchester last season with sealing a late 2-1 victory courtesy of Stuart Dallas' winner.

Guardiola stated in his post-match press conference on Saturday that Ilkay Gundogan has been 'struggling a lot' with a back problem, which saw the Germany international hauled off just 11 minutes into the second-half against Wolves.

However, previewing his side's midweek fixture in his press conference on Monday, the Catalan boss confirmed that Gundogan is fit to face Leeds on Tuesday, with there no injury concerns for Manchester City with the exception of Ferran Torres, who is expected to return to training in the coming weeks.

Gundogan, who netted the opener in Manchester City's 2-1 win against West Ham a few weeks back, has registered three goals and two assists in 18 appearances across all competitions this season.

The 31-year-old has been a prominent figure alongside Bernardo Silva and Rodri in midfield this season - a trio who have proved themselves to be close to indispensable for Guardiola's side since August.

Leeds have made an underwhelming start to the season as they sit in 16th place in the league table ahead of their trip to face Manchester City, who hold a narrow lead at the top of pile over Chelsea and Liverpool in second and third place respectively.

The Peacocks suffered a gut-wrenching defeat late on against Chelsea at the weekend, as Jorginho's stoppage-time penalty helped Thomas Tuchel's side to a 3-2 win at Stamford Bridge.

City, who drew Villarreal in the Round of 16 stage of the Champions League on Monday, can keep their rich vein of league form going with a win against the west Yorkshire side on Tuesday.

