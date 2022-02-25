Skip to main content

Premier League and Football Association Give Green Light to Display of Ukraine Flags at Matches This Weekend

The Premier League and Football Association are set to allow Ukrainian flags to be displayed in stands and on the pitch this weekend, according to a new report.

On Thursday, Oleksandr Zinchenko was pictured at a vigil in St. Peter’s Square in Manchester city centre, as he joined several others in a peaceful protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Manchester City defender has been extremely vocal about the ongoing crisis faced by his homeland, recently releasing a heartfelt statement on the matter via Instagram.

The Ukrainian international has also accompanied a photo of Russian president Vladimir Putin on social media with, “I hope you die the most painful suffering death, creature."

For individuals within the football world that wish to oppose the ongoing situation such as Oleksandr Zinchenko, a key measure is set to be introduced and permitted at matches this weekend.

As per a new report by the Mail, Premier League players, managers and fans have the ‘green light’ to protest against the Russian invasion by displaying Ukrainian flags at their games this weekend.

Further details suggest that the Football Association will not consider the presence of flags on the pitch or in the stands as a ‘breach’ of their rules.

Additionally, the contest between Everton and Manchester City on Saturday evening is set to display a banner in support of Ukraine and Vitaliy Mykolenko, who recently revealed that his family is still in the country.

Lastly, the report has stated that any players that wear ‘politically charged’ displays in reference to Russia’s invasion could be sanctioned, although the display of Ukrainian flags is permitted.

With the presence of Ukrainian players in the Premier League such as Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko, Everton’s Vitaliy Mykolenko and West Ham’s Andriy Yarmolenko, this measure has also been taken as a sign of solidarity towards them and their nation.

