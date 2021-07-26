Man City Contact Agent of Barcelona Midfielder – Player ‘Very Upset’ With Current Club

The Premier League Champions have reportedly made preliminary enquiries about Ilaix Moriba, following the news of a stalemate in contract negotiations with Barcelona.

The Guinean player is regarded as one of the brightest talents among his generation of youngsters in Spanish football and has been on Manchester City’s radar since 2019, as confirmed by the player’s father.

A 6’1 central midfielder, Moriba’s game is similar to French player Paul Pogba’s due to his physicality and creativity from a wide range of positions in the midfield.

Moriba is currently in contract talks with the La Liga giants with only one year left on his contract. Negotiations between the two parties have turned sour in recent weeks after a stand-off that led to Barcelona’s decision of excluding Moriba from their first team’s pre-season training until a concrete decision on his future is made.

Earlier this week, the British press suggested that the Premier League champions are ready to take advantage of Barcelona’s situation and are willing to offer the La Masia graduate a whopping €6 million per year deal at the Etihad.

Now, according to Spanish outlet Sport, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s side contacted the player’s entourage to find out the ‘real and first-hand situation’ of their player’s relationship with the Spanish club.

As things stand, the 18-year-old doesn’t want to extend his stay at Barcelona and is ‘very upset’ with the club’s decision to leave him out of the first-team training sessions.

Adding to this information, Spanish newspaper AS reported that the La Liga side want to renew the player’s contract but are unwilling to meet his demands due to their dire financial conditions.

Newly elected President Joan Laporta needs to lower the club’s wage bill drastically and ‘has been inflexible’ as a reason. The report further states ‘with Ilaix there have been no contemplations’ and the ‘situation is tense’ owing to his first-team training embargo.

AS also add that the player’s agent has received ‘two important calls’ from suitors and one of them could be from Pep Guardiola’s office.

With the player being regarded as an exciting young talent, Manchester City will surely keep an eye on his situation at Barcelona having previously monitored him.

Whether City take advantage of Barcelona’s financial situation and snatch away a promising prospect remains to be seen.

