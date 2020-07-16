City Xtra
Man City include Ajax defender in summer transfer shortlist

Nathan Allen

Ajax left-back Nicolás Tagliafico is a potential transfer target for Manchester City this summer, according to new reports.

Journalist Lucas Scagliola has stated that Pep Guardiola's side are interested in signing the Argentine defender, who has been a key part of an impressive Ajax side over recent years. 

The 27-year-old, who will be 28 before next season begins, has been starting regularly in the Eredivisie since joining in January 2018. He's known for his marauding style, in a similar vein to current City starter Benjamin Mendy.

fbl-ned-ajax-willem-ii
(Photo by -/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

These rumours linking the player to the Etihad come after another difficult season for Pep Guardiola's defence - a mixture of injuries and inconsistent performances have made stability across the back four difficult throughout the campaign. 

Other clubs linked with Tagliafico in recent months include Frank Lampard's Chelsea, as well as Leicester City.

Last month, The Sun reported that the full-back could cost just over £20m. Recently, Ajax manager Erik ten Hag admitted in a press conference that Tagliafico is likely to leave the club in this window. 

-----

