Man City to compete with Barcelona and Juventus to sign “the new Verratti”

Manchester City are set to join both Juventus and Barcelona in the race to sign highly rated French youngster Edouard Michut, according to CalcioMercato.

Dubbed “the new Verratti” due to his slender frame and exceptional technical ability; he is also lauded for his tactical flexibility, as he is able to fill more than one role in the midfield area.

The 17-year-old has been brought through the academies of FC Le Chesnay and FC Versailles before being poached by PSG at 13 where his current non-professional deal expires in 2021.

As CalcioMercato have recently shared, scouts from Barcelona have been to observe the youngster, and due to his lack of a professional contract he could be able to leave the French champions without the need for a large compensation fee.

Knowing this, Manchester City are keeping tabs on the situation - alongside both Juventus and Valencia.

