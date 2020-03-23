City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City to compete with Barcelona and Juventus to sign “the new Verratti”

DanielBower

Manchester City are set to join both Juventus and Barcelona in the race to sign highly rated French youngster Edouard Michut, according to CalcioMercato.

Dubbed “the new Verratti” due to his slender frame and exceptional technical ability; he is also lauded for his tactical flexibility, as he is able to fill more than one role in the midfield area.

18082019-IMGL4145-1024x683

The 17-year-old has been brought through the academies of FC Le Chesnay and FC Versailles before being poached by PSG at 13 where his current non-professional deal expires in 2021.

As CalcioMercato have recently shared, scouts from Barcelona have been to observe the youngster, and due to his lack of a professional contract he could be able to leave the French champions without the need for a large compensation fee.

general-views-of-sport-venues-after-events-postponed-due-to-covid-19 (2)
(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Knowing this, Manchester City are keeping tabs on the situation - alongside both Juventus and Valencia.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New name emerges in Man City's hunt for centre-back - Man United also interested in next 'Nemanja Vidic'

Marseille defender Duje Ćaleta-Car has emerged as a target for Manchester City, but local rivals Manchester United are also interested in the Croatian.

markgough96

Barcelona 'strongly considering' a move for Man City centre-back

French defender Aymeric Laporte is reportedly being monitored by Barcelona, who are showing great interest in signing the defender this summer.

Alex Farrell

Man City confident that Champions League ban will not lead to 'mass exodus'

Manchester City are confident that the recently imposed two-year Champions League ban will not lead to key players forcing moves away.

Danny Lardner

Premier League 'tentatively' scheduling a plan for games to happen in June

The Premier League are reportedly scheduling a plan for games to begin in June; but behind closed doors.

Danny Lardner

Man City set to sign highly-rated right-back - player to join in May 2021

Alianza Lima ‘jewel’ Kluiverth Aguilar is set to join Manchester City in May 2021, with the Blues agreeing a deal with the Peruvian side.

Alex Farrell

Leroy Sané donates to 'We Kick Corona' charity amidst Coronavirus pandemic

Manchester City winger Leroy Sané has donated more than €500,000 to the 'We Kick Corona' charity set up by two of his Germany teammates.

Danny Lardner

Man City ‘very interested’ in Bayern Munich star despite competition from Barcelona

David Alaba will reportedly be a top transfer target for Manchester City this summer, as they hope to fight off competition from Barcelona.

Alex Farrell

AC Milan 'looking to convince' Man City star to 'veer to towards Serie A'

AC Milan are the latest club to have shown an interest in out of contract midfielder David Silva this summer.

Danny Lardner

“I am very happy here at Manchester City" - Aymeric Laporte gives an update on his future

Aymeric Laporte has spoken about his future at Manchester City and the effect of a possible Champions League ban.

Danny Lardner

Man City's two year Champions League ban 'could' be suspended this summer

Manchester City's recently imposed two year Champions League ban could be postponed if a decision is not made before the summer.

Nathan Allen