Pep Guardiola Reveals Up To Three Man City Stars Want To Leave The Club This Summer

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that midfielder Bernardo Silva and 'two or three' other Manchester City players are looking to leave the club this summer.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of Manchester City's Community Shield clash with Leicester City, Pep Guardiola has revealed he expects more outgoings at the club this summer.

There has been talk all month regarding Bernardo Silva's future, after reports he was unhappy in Manchester and a move to Atletico Madrid was now becoming a real possibility.

The Catalan has confirmed the Portuguese international, amongst some other players, have requested to leave.

"He's our player. Not just Bernardo, there are two or three players that want to leave but they are our players and when they bring some offer and they want to leave we are open to discuss but it depends on them," Guardiola revealed.

READ MORE: What Jack Grealish's shirt number could mean for future transfers?

READ MORE: Grealish reveals admiration for Kevin de Bruyne in new interview

"Otherwise, they will continue training really well, they will stay here and I will decide if they stay or don't stay. The players who want to leave know the door is open because we don't want anyone here unsatisfied but they have to bring someone."

When pushed for the identities of the other players wanting to leave the Etihad Stadium, Pep Guardiola maintained it's a conversation to have behind closed doors.

"The situation is like everybody knows," Guardiola continued.

"We could afford this amount of investment because we sold £60 million because the situation all round the world. I think the top clubs, the top English clubs can make one signing."

READ MORE: John Stones closes in on bumper new Man City contract

READ MORE: Aston Villa's huge offer to Grealish which had no effect revealed

Speculation will now be rife regarding the identities of the other players.

Recent reports have suggested Gabriel Jesus is a target of Juventus, whilst others have linked Aymeric Laporte with a move back to Spain.

However, one thing Pep Guardiola reiterated throughout his press conference is if valuations of his star players are not met, Manchester City will not entertain any sort of moves.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra