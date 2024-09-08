Ottawa Redblacks Impose Will in Blowout Win Over Toronto Argonauts
The CFL's Saturday triple-header started with a commanding 41-27 Ottawa Redblacks win over the Toronto Argonauts.
Ottawa's defense was the star of the game as the unit had four interceptions, six sacks and forced three turnovers on downs. Defensive back Damon Webb highlighted the strong performance with five tackles and two interceptions, returning both for touchdowns. Quarterback Dru Brown had yet another solid outing with 349 yards and one touchdown to zero interceptions.
It was Nightmare City for the Argos as Chad Kelly threw four interceptions in the loss, with his three majors all coming in the second half. Kelly doesn't deserve all the blame as the offensive line allowed six sacks.
The Redblacks improved to 8-3-1 and are only three points behind the Montreal Alouettes for first place in the East Division. Toronto evens its record to 6-6 and falls behind in the division.
3 Takeaways from Ottawa's Dominant Win
1. Ottawa's Defense Steals the Show
What was amazing about the Redblacks' defensive performance was that six different players posted sacks and three different players made interceptions. The defense was ranked second in the league entering the weekend in total defense, but it made life miserable for the Argos' offensive line all game. This was one of the season's best performances from a defensive unit, despite the team still allowing 27 points.
2. Major Step Back for Chad Kelly, Argos
The first half was a comedy of errors for Kelly, who struggled with decision-making all game and appears not to have broken that habit since his four-interception performance against Montreal in the playoffs last year. Toronto is a middle-of-the-pack team that has been up and down all season without finding consistency. If Kelly can't clean up the mistakes, the Argos will be in big trouble with the West Division's teams picking up steam.
3. Is Bob Dyce the CFL's Coach of the Year?
Ottawa hasn't had a winning record since 2018, when the Redblacks lost to the Calgary Stampeders in the Grey Cup. Since then, the most wins in a season for the Redblacks has been four. Head coach Bob Dyce deserves a ton of credit for the job he has done to have Ottawa in a position to be the second-best team in the CFL. Dyce is making a convincing argument to be the coach of the year this season if the Redblacks keep winning.
Up Next
Toronto Argonauts at BC Lions (Friday, Sept. 13 at 10:00 pm EST)
Ottawa Redblacks at Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Saturday, Sept. 14 at 3:00 pm EST)
