SI.com’s Post Week 17 CFL Power Rankings: West Division Team Takes Top Spot
With just a month left in the CFL's regular season, more teams are close to making the playoffs. Every team is technically still in the running to make the postseason, which gives each game playoff implications. With the Winnipeg Blue Bombers clinching a playoff spot, there are four more spots remaining.
Here is a look at the power rankings and where all nine CFL teams land after Week 17 of the season.
Power Rankings [Ranking Last Week]
1. Winnipeg Blue Bombers [No. 2]
9-6, 55-27 Win Over Elks
The Blue Bombers are firing on all cylinders with seven straight wins and a playoff spot clinched. Winnipeg’s defense is ranked first in the CFL in total defense, and starting quarterback Zach Collaros had his best game of the season with over 400 yards and six touchdowns. While they don’t have the best record in the CFL, they are the hottest team and are the complete package as long as Collaros doesn’t revert back to his early-season struggles.
2. Montreal Alouettes [No. 1]
11-3-1, 37-31 Loss to Argonauts
Things aren’t the same in Montreal as they were at the start of the season. The Alouettes have won just one game in the last four matchups, including a loss to the Argos last week. Injuries have hurt the offensive weapons around Cody Fajardo with more pressure on the defense to step up. Allowing 37 points last week was a rare miss on the defense, but there’s no reason to hit the panic button in Montreal. The Alouettes are hosting a playoff home game after winning the East Division and still have the best chance of making the Grey Cup.
3. Toronto Argonauts [No. 4]
8-7, 37-31 Win Over Alouettes
Toronto’s win against the Alouettes might be the most important win of the season for the Argos. There have been inconsistencies with the Argos, but they have scored more points than any other CFL team this season with 432 and are within striking distance of the Ottawa Redblacks for second in the East Division. They need Chad Kelly to be more consistent at quarterback and to keep leaning on Ka’Deem Carey to keep the running game going. Two of their last three games are against the Bombers and Redblacks, which will show how for real Toronto is.
4. Ottawa Redblacks [No. 3]
8-6-1, 29-16 Loss to Roughriders
The loss of Dru Brown hurt the Redblacks more than expected, as Jeremiah Masoli struggled with three interceptions in Week 17. Ottawa has had three straight weeks to win and get into the playoffs but has not been able to do so. The Redblacks will have a bye week to regroup before facing the Alouettes, Argos and Tiger-Cats to close out the season, which means things will only get tougher for the Redblacks.
5. Saskatchewan Roughriders [No. 6]
7-7-1, 29-16 Win Over Redblacks
The Roughriders are starting to get back into a groove with two straight wins as they are still in the hunt for a West Division title and, at minimum, a playoff spot. The offense during the two-game winning streak has shined with no turnovers from Trevor Harris and the running game putting up at least 100 yards as a team. Led by CFL MOP candidate Rolan Milligan, the defense has been solid all season and will play a significant role in helping the team get into the postseason in the last four weeks.
6. Hamilton Tiger-Cats [No. 7]
6-9, 32-29 Win Over Lions
Hamilton has looked like a completely different team from the beginning of the year as the Tiger-Cats have won three straight games and have a realistic path to the playoffs. Bo Levi Mitchell is playing at a high level as he dominates the league’s passing stats, and the defense isn’t perfect but playing better during the win streak. With teams like Edmonton, Calgary, BC and Ottawa slumping, the Tiger-Cats have a chance to run the table and get into the postseason.
7. BC Lions [No. 5]
7-8, 32-29 Loss to Tiger-Cats
The Lions' struggles continue, with Nathan Rourke underperforming and the defense getting lit up on big plays. Things don’t seem to be improving for the Lions after their latest loss to Hamilton. BC was once a team many thought would get into the Grey Cup since it is the host city, but the Lions might be lucky if they even make the playoffs.
8. Edmonton Elks [No. 8]
5-10, 55-27 Loss to Blue Bombers
In the middle of the season, the Elks were turning things around with Tre Ford giving them a boost and McLeod Bethel-Thompson improving his play in Ford’s absence. Now Edmonton is back to square one and has an uphill battle to get into the playoffs. Winnipeg has been a thorn in the Elks’ side, handing them two straight losses and putting up a whopping 55 points last week. Two of their last three opponents are teams at .500 or below, so it isn’t out of the realm of possibility for Edmonton to make the playoffs.
9. Calgary Stampeders [No. 9]
4-9-1, Bye Week
Calgary needed a bye week more than any other team in the CFL, as the Stampeders have gone six straight games without a win. While they are technically still in the playoff hunt, issues at quarterback and defensive performance haven’t given the Stampeders fans much hope that things will turn around quickly. A win against the Lions on Friday could be a good step in the right direction.
