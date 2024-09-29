Saskatchewan Gets Trio of Picks Against Ottawa, Wins Second Straight
Thanks to stellar defense and seven field goals by Brett Lauther, the Saskatchewan Roughriders took down the Ottawa Redblacks 29-16 on Saturday afternoon.
The Riders offense had zero turnovers with quarterback Trevor Harris leading the way, passing for 315 yards. Backup running back Thomas Bertrand-Hudon had a strong outing, rushing for 72 yards and scoring the lone offensive touchdown from 26 yards out. Saskatchewan's defense had two sacks and three interceptions as the unit held the Redblacks to just three points before the fourth quarter.
Ottawa quarterback Jeremiah Masoli struggled in his second start of the season with one touchdown to three interceptions. The running game never got going for the Redblacks as they were held to 54 yards. Aidan John was one of the few bright spots on defense, racking up three tackles and two sacks in the loss.
Saskatchewan took over second place in the West Division as the Riders improved to 7-7-1 on the season. The Redblacks fell to 8-6-1 and only lead the Toronto Argonauts by one point in the standings.
3 Takeaways From Saskatchewan's Win
1. Riders Defense Bounces Back with Star Standouts
The Riders defense was solid to start the season but has experienced bumps and bruises over the last couple of months. Saturday was one of their best performances of the season, led by the CFL's interception leader, Rolan Milligan, who grabbed his seventh pick of the year. Penalties were a concern for Saskatchewan, which was flagged nine times for 115 yards, and the offense struggled to score majors, but the defense did more than enough to keep the lead.
2. Masoli Plagued by Mistakes
Masoli is one of those quarterbacks who will live and die by the big plays, and he was not able to execute on those Saturday. There were times throughout the game he tried to bomb the ball down the field, and his aggressiveness led to three interceptions. There isn't a timetable on when starter Dru Brown returns, but this is a third straight game the Redblacks could not clinch a playoff spot, leaving many wondering if it will even happen.
3. Saskatchewan Controls Own Destiny to Playoffs
It's two straight wins for the Riders, who have started to turn things around. The rest of their schedule is in their favor as they face the Edmonton Elks next week on the road and then finish the season at home against the BC Lions and Calgary Stampeders. Saskatchewan has a good chance of walking into the playoffs with a winning record if they can win these three games, two of which they should be favored in.
Up Next
Saskatchewan Roughriders at Edmonton Elks (Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7:00 pm EST)
Ottawa Redblacks at Montreal Alouettes (Monday, Oct. 14 at 1:00 pm EST)
