Recruiting Rundown: Boston College Falls Short in Bowl; Future Remains Bright
Boston College put together a 7-6 season in its first year under Bill O'Brien, but did so in atypical fashion to what Eagles fans may be used to. While the end result was somewhat familiar, this year's Boston College team played with a notable toughness that had been absent of the program in recent years.
While the schedule is tough in 2025, the Eagles look to be truly building for an impressive future with O'Brien at the helm.
This offseason so far alone, O'Brien and his staff welcomed a whopping 27 new prospects into the fold as well as nine talented transfer players.
This week, the Eagles added their latest transfer, former Brown defensive tackle Michael Bumpus. He took to social media to share news of his commitment.
Still looking to add more talent, Boston College also lined up a visit with Idaho transfer tight end Mason Mini. He will be in Chestnut Hill in January 4th. In 2024, the Pacifica, California native hauled in five passes for 61 yards.
The Eagles also look to have retained starter offensive lineman Jude Bowry for another year as he took to Instagram to share the news.
As for player departures from this year's team, Boston College is now expected to lose both running back Kyle Robicheaux and edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku to the NFL Draft. Both players took to social media to share the news.
"First and foremost, I want to thank God for the gift, talent, and ability to play the sport that I was destined to play. (...) Secondly, I want to thank my family, as well as the entire village, for their love and unconditional support throughout this journey," Ezeiruaku said in his post, "To Boston College: Thank you for a wonderful four years. (...) Thank you to all the coaches who poured into my development-- not only as a player but as a young man-- with a special shout-out to Coach O'Brien, Coach Hafley, Coach Lewis and Coach Oghobaase. With that said, I would like to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft."
In his social media post, Robichaux said, "I want to thank my family for believing in me and pushing me to strive for nothing but the best. I would like to thank coach Lock for giving me the chance to prove myself in the world. I would also like to thank coach Huggins and coach Hafley for giving me a chance to be a part of such an amazing Boston College family and to coach O'Brien for guiding me and helping me grow and develop as a student-athlete. (...) With that said, I will be declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft."
As for now former Eagles who are already in the NFL, Boston College saw two alumni named to the 2025 Pro Bowl this week: wide receiver Zay Flowers and offensive guard Chris Lindstrom. This is Flowers' first pro bowl nod and Lindstrom's third in a row.
The Baltimore Ravens shared a clip to their social media of Flowers receiving the news from his general manager Eric DeCosta.
Finally, in a bit of Boston College men's basketball news, the Eagles are expected to host 2026 5-Star talent Toni Bryant for an official visit on January 9th. He is currently ranked at the No. 14 overall player in the ESPN60 rankings.
2025 Football Signees
- ATH Bryce Lewis, 6-foot-6, 200 lbs. - Roswell, Georgia (Signed 12/04/24)
- ATH TJ Green, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Reynoldsburg, Ohio (Signed 12/04/24)
- ATH Nedrick Boldin, 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - West Palm Beach, Florida (Signed 12/04/24)
- ATH Marcelous Townsend, 5-foot-11, 175 lbs. - Roswell, Georgia (Signed 12/04/24)
- CB Charleston Coldon, 6-foot-1, 180 lbs. - Belleville, Illinois (Signed 12/04/24)
- CB Ashton Cunningham, 6-foot, 200 lbs. - Tulsa, Oklahoma (Signed 12/04/24)
- CB Njita Sinkala, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Oakdale, Connecticut (Signed 12/04/24)
- DL Sterling Sanders, 6-foot-4, 315 lbs. - Blythewood, South Carolina (Signed 12/04/24)
- DL Micah Amedee, 6-foot-3, 275 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
- EDGE Israel Oladipupo, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Noblesville, Indiana (Signed 12/04/24)
- EDGE Jayden Fry, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Rolesville, North Carolina (Signed 12/04/24)
- P/K Andy Quinn, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - NFL Academy London (Signed 12/04/24)
- LB Zacari Thomas, 6-foot-2, 230 lbs. - Gray, Georgia (Signed 12/04/24)
- LB Griffin Collins, 6-foot-3, 218 lbs. - Worcester, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
- OL Denzil Williams, 6-foot-4, 300 lbs. - White Plains, New York (Signed 12/04/24)
- OL Robert Smith, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio (Signed 12/04/24)
- QB Shaker Reisig, 6-foot, 200lbs. - Tulsa, Oklahoma (Signed 12/04/24)
- RB Mekhi Dodd, 6-foot, 205 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
- RB Bo MacCormack, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Cambridge, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
- S Rae Sykes, Jr., 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Rome, Georgia (Signed 12/04/24)
- S Omarion Davis, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Fort Mill, South Carolina (Signed 12/04/24)
- S Marcus Upton, 6-foot, 185 lbs. - Atco, New Jersey (Signed 12/04/24)
- TE Stevie Amar, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Westlake Village, California (Signed 12/04/24)
- TE Derrick Johnson, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - New Orleans, Louisiana (Signed 12/04/24)
- WR Dawson Pough, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Leesburg, Virginia (Signed 12/04/24)
- WR Semaj Fleming, 5-foot-10, 175 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Signed 12/04/24)
- WR Kaelan Chudzinski, 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. - Needham, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
2026 Football Commits
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- OL Marcelino Atunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- QB Corin Berry, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Covina, California (Committed 06/23/2024)
For a full breakdown of the 2025 recruiting class and more, take a look at the Boston College footballrecruiting tracker.
2025 Men's Basketball Signees
- PF Jack Bailey, 6-foot-10, 205 lbs. - Blairstown, New Jersey (Signed 11/13/2024)
- SG Caleb Steger, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Dallas, Texas (Signed 11/16/2024)
- SG Akbar Waheed, 6-foot-5, 170 lbs. - Rockville, Maryland (Signed 11/16/2024)
For a full breakdown of the 2025 men's hoops recruiting class, take a look at the Boston College basketball recruiting tracker.