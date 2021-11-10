Indiana Women's Basketball Team at Butler for Season Opener on Wednesday Night

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — They're back, and they have unfinished business.

The Indiana women's basketball team is coming off its best season ever after a NCAA Elite Eight appearance that included knocking off the No. 1 seed North Carolina State along the way. They had 16 Big Ten wins, a program high, and their No. 8 ranking in the Associated Press preseason poll is the highest in program history.

Indiana did have one preseason exhibition game, an easy win over the University of Indianapols. Junior forward Mackenzie Holmes was the team's leading scorer, putting up 19 points. Graduate student guard Ali Patberg and junior guard Grace Berger, who were just named to the Wade Watch list presented to the best player in women's basketball, weren't too far behind with 14 and 13 points.

"Ali Patberg, although she may have older legs, she still has a mind of a competitor, right?" Moren said. "All competitors want to be out on the floor and take every rep."

As much as Patberg would like to be out there every minute, Moren said she wants to give some of the underclassmen involved, too. Patberg never wants to be away from the action. Indiana will rely on Patberg's leadership and hard work on and off the court in her seventh season status.

Indiana returns all five starters, but Moren is also looking to bring the younger players along quickly as well. She mentioned that freshman Kaitlin Peterson and sophomores Kiandra Browne and Chloe Moore-McNeil, who all got plenty of minutes in the exhibition game, didn't show young-player tendencies.

The Hoosiers will take the short trip to Hinkle Fieldhouse Wednesday to officially start their season. Moren said it's always a one-game season for her team, and they're only worried about Butler this week.

"I think they're going to test us a lot off the bounce with their dribble-drive motion that they like to run," Moren said.

The Bulldogs lost some of their pieces this season, but they still have Genesis Parker, the left-handed point guard who averaged 12.7 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Butler went 3-15 in the Big East last season and 3-17 overall. Its 2020 game with the Hoosiers was canceled and never rescheduled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 7 p.m. ET game at Hinkle will be the first time in Moren's tenure that she's started off a season on the road. While it is strange, she reiterated how thrilled she is to have fans back and hopes Indiana fans make the drive to Indianapolis to support the Hoosiers.

Indiana has a lot of hype to live up to, but as Berger told Moren, "we haven't done anything yet."

Yet.

Related stories on Indiana women's basketball