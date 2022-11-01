Tennessee's Ranked No.1 In Initial College Football Playoff Rankings

Tennessee (8-0, 4-0) is ranked second in the AP poll and third in the Coaches Poll. On Tuesday evening, the College Football playoff committee unveiled the initial CFP rankings on ESPN, and the Vols are ranked as the nation’s top team in the country.

The committee ranked Georgia 3rd and Clemson 4th with Alabama and Michigan as the first two out.

Tennessee and Georgia will determine next week's number one during their contest on Saturday in Sanford Stadium at 3:30 pm ET.

The Vols are continuing prep as usual ahead of the gigantic showdown between the SEC East rivals.

"Great environments, that’s why you come and coach and play in this league," Heupel said on Monday afternoon. "You want to be in big-time games, and there’s something unique about being on the road and facing that type of environment, too. It’s fun and exciting. We’ll practice with crowd noise like we do. When we’re at home, we practice it as well, we just do it with the defense because they’ve got to learn how to communicate through it. We’ll try to prepare for that and be ready to handle it. We obviously know that it’ll be a great environment."

This is the first time since the playoff process began that the Vols have been ranked or even considered for a playoff ranking among the nation's top programs.

Whoever wins Saturday's contest will most likely find their way into the playoffs, even with a loss in Atlanta, if they handle business the rest of the way during the regular season.

Below is the rest of the playoff committee's rankings and how they formulate the rankings each week:

1. The first list

To start, every College Football Playoff selection committee member creates a master list of the 30 teams they think are the best in the country.

The committee will give consideration to any team that three or more members add to their lists.

At the end of any round of selections, members can add other teams to the group, provided at least three or more members agree.

Each successive round consists of two steps: "listing," and "ranking."

2. Listing step

Each member lists what they feel are the six best college football teams, but not in any ranked order. The six teams that receive the most votes become the pool for the first step in the rankings.

3. Ranking step

This is when each selection committee member formally ranks the top-six teams from the listing step. The top-ranked team in each member's poll receives one point. The second-best team receives two points, the third-best three points, and etc.

The members then add their rankings together, and the three teams with the fewest points become the top three seeds. From there, the members hold the three teams not seeded for the next ranking step.

4. Picking the next six

Each member of the selection committee then lists the six best teams left, in no certain order. Whichever three teams get the most votes are then added to the three teams held over for the next ranking step.

5. Repeat until there's 25

College Football Playoff selectors repeat the third and fourth steps until they seed 25 total teams. There are seven rounds of voting, each consisting of a listing step and a ranking step. Here's how the process looks for the entire Top 25 rankings system.

Rd 1: No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 teams

Rd 2: No. 4, No. 5, No. 6

Rd 3: No. 7, No. 8, No. 9

Rd 4: No. 10, No. 11, No. 12, No. 13

Rd 5: No. 14, No. 15, No. 16, No. 17

Rd 6: No. 18, No. 19, No. 20, No. 21

Rd 7: No. 22, No. 23, No. 24, No. 25

Members select teams ranked No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 in the first round. The fourth -, fifth-, and sixth-ranked teams are slotted in the second round.

Selectors rank the No. 7, No. 8, and No. 9 team in the third round. From there, the committee switches to ranking four teams each in Rounds 4, 5, 6, and 7.

Between each step, the 13 College Football Playoff selectors will research and evaluate each team before voting.

After each round, selectors can re-consider any grouping of three or more teams if three members vote to do so.

They then repeat the third step to see if they have to make any adjustments.

Rankings schedule

The selection committee releases the official Top 25 College Football Playoff rankings every Tuesday starting in the second half of the season.

The top four teams as seeded by the selectors' process are eligible for the semifinal games.

Committee members meet and release the Top 25 rankings either six or seven times, depending on how long the season is.

Rankings criteria

College Football Playoff selectors create Top 25 rankings based on their evaluation of teams’ performance on the field. The committee employs several metrics to select the best teams.

Strength of schedule

Head-to-head game results

Results vs. teams in Top 25 rankings

Results vs. common opponents

Conference championships

Selectors are allowed to use a variety of advanced analytics to gauge teams' performance, but those numbers don't play a formal role in determining Top 25 rankings, which is a decision made by selectors' own judgement.

Board of Managers Management Committee Selection Committee

Comprised of 11 university presidents and chancellors, the board of managers creates, inspects, and approves the annual budget and policy for the College Football Playoff. It hires and fires officers of the company in charge of the Playoff, and has overall complete and final authority.

The CFP management committee is responsible for running the company every day. It performs many of the tasks that the board does not, but answers to the board for everything. This group consists of 10 athletic conference commissioners and the Notre Dame athletic director.

As the name implies, the selection committee is responsible for choosing the Top 25 teams each week starting in the second half of the season. And, most crucially, in selecting the Top 4 teams eligible for the College Football Playoff semifinal games.

"The selection committee is comprised of experts in college football, and they use their expertise in the deliberations," according to the Playoff's statement on the group.