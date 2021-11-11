Bo Davis Overreaction? Texas' Sarkisian Weighs In On Video

Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis made headlines this past week following the release of a viral video of him laying into Longhorns players in an expletive-filled rant following a 30-7 loss to Iowa State.

There are two sides to every story. Some commend Davis for expecting more out of the Longhorns (4-5, 2-4 Big 12) following the team's four-game losing streak. Others considered his actions unnecessary in today's day in age.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian weighs in on the latter side.

"I think one thing that jumped out to me when I first saw the video, you could hear the passion in Bo’s voice,” Sarkisian told reporters Thursday at his weekly Zoom press conference. “We really believe in the staff that we hired and what we came here to do. You could feel the passion and want to get it done."

Sarkisian did not mention who recorded the video or what the disciplinary actions would be. The first-year coach did say that the team would handle the punishment internally amongst the staff and the player-led leadership council.

“It’s unfortunate that a young man decided to do that,” Sarkisian said.

In the video, Davis reprimanded the players for laughing and joking around on the bus after the loss to the Cyclones. The long-time defensive coach said that should any player not take losing seriously, they would be welcome to transfer.

Sarkisian stated that Davis' actions and the response from his players and staff were encouraging signs of the future direction in which the program hopes to head. The former assistant under Alabama's Nick Saban also said he hopes to build a certain culture that will "stand for what they believe in."

"When you're in the midst of creating your culture, you're going to have people that buy into what you want to do," Sarkisian said. "We have plenty of young men on our team that are buying in and have continued to buy in and are doing it the way we want it done."

The Longhorns' loss to the Cyclones could be considered the worst of the season. Texas moved off veteran QB Casey Thompson following the second series and blew a fourth straight halftime lead. Iowa State running back Breece Hall rushed for his sixth 100-yard game of 2021 while the Cyclones tallied 476 yards of offense against Texas' 205.

Sarkisian said that the outcry from social media commenting on the video was not a distraction for his staff or the team in preparation for Saturday's matchup against Kansas.

"It's football. This is an emotional sport," Sarkisian said. "Clearly Bo was exuding a great deal of emotion and passion in what he was saying."

The Longhorns return to DRK for the first time since Oct. 16 to take on the Jayhawks (1-8, 06 Big 12). Sarkisian declined to name a starter as of Thursday afternoon.

