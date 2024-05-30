Before Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, There Was Joe Dumars and Isiah Thomas For Detroit Pistons
With the Dallas Mavericks one victory from advancing to the NBA Finals, some are starting consider Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving as the best backcourt in NBA history.
A few years ago, it was Steph Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors getting similar attention. But some still believe the title belongs Isiah Thomas and Joe Dumars from the "Bad Boys" Detroit Pistons in the late 1980s.
They led the Pistons to three FInals appearances, including back-to-back titles in 1989 and 1990. They fell one victory shy of a three-peat, losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in seven games in 1988.
"There's no backcourt better than Isiah Thomas and Joe Dumars," Miami radio host Jeff Fox said. "Let it be known in the words of Isiah Thomas, they are the only backcourt in NBA history to both win a Finals MVP in back to back seasons. One year, Isiah won it and then next year Joe won it."
In the 1989 Finals, Thomas was named MVP after averaging 21.3 points, 7.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds in a sweep of Magic Johnson and the Lakers. Dumars took home the award the following year by averaging 20.6 points. 5.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds to lead the Pistons over the Portland Trail Blazers in five games. In Game 3, had 33 points on the same day his father died.
In their three Finals runs, Dumars and Thomas led them past Hall of Famers Larry Bird (twice), Michael Jordan (three times), Reggie Miller, Charles Barkley and Patrick Ewing.
"They beat everybody," Fox said. "They beat [Larry] Bird, beat Magic and they beat [Michael] Jordan."
Thomas and Dumars are both in the Hall of Fame. They should not be forgotten in the discussion about the game's best backcourt.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day NBA. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com