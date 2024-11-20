Back In The Day NBA

Charles Barkley Questions Toughness Of Bad Boys Detroit Pistons In 1980s

Shandel Richardson

06/10/1990; Portland, Oregon USA; Pistons'' Isiah Thomas, Vinnie Johnson and Joe Dumars and Trailblazers' Clyde Drexler waiting for play to begin during game three of the 1990 NBA Finals at The Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: William Archie -Detroit Free Press / Detroit Free Press-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Content Services LLC

The Detroit Pistons of the 1980s were known for their physical, tough playing style.

It earned them the nickname "Bad Boys" during their reign atop the NBA. Even though they viewed as goons on the court, it doesn't mean they were actually good at fighting.

At least that's what NBA great Charles Barkley suggested during an Internet video that recently resurfaced. Barkley was having a discussion with other former players, including Reggie Miller.

"The one thing that made me mad about the Bad Boys," Barkley said. "I don't mind physical intimidation. It's part of the game. The one thing that sucked about the Bad Boys, ain't but two of them can fight, Isiah (Thomas) and Joe Dumars."

Barkley only credited Thomas and Dumars as the only tough guys despite the team featuring the likes of Bill Laimbeer, Dennis Rodman, Rick Mahorn and John Salley.

Still, Barkley thinks Dumars and Thomas are the only ones who could throw down.


"Bill Laimbeer always got to fighting, but he was always getting hit," Barkley said. "I know Mahorn can't fight. I know Dennis can't fight. John Salley, maybe but he's more of a lover than fighter. James Edwards can fight now but the only tough guys on the team were guards."

If anyone knows this, it's Barkley. He was among the most active fighters during games in his playing days.

