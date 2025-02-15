Eight-Time NBA All-Star Thinks Golden State Could Pose Problems In Playoffs
NBA Hall of Famer Rick Barry is in San Francisco making the rounds during All-Star Weekend.
One of his stops was with SiriusXM NBA Radio with Frank Isola and Brian Scalabrine. Barry, who was drafted the then San Francisco Warriors in 1965 and helped lead them to a title 10 years later, said the current could cause problems this postseason.
It all hinges on the shooting of guard Buddy Hield.
"They've got to get some better shooting coming out of Buddy Hield," Barry said. "Buddy came out good, strong but he's been struggling but a shooter's gonna get back."
The Warriors have plenty of scoring power with Steph Curry and newly-acquired Jimmy Butler, who they traded for from the Miami Heat. Barry said he likes the Warriors chances against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies.
Both are young and upcoming teams but have yet to prove anything in the postseason. A veteran team that features Curry, Butler and a productive Hield could cause problems. Curry and Butler alone have played in seven NBA Finals.
"If [Hield] gets back to doing that, the Warriors, I think could be the seventh or eighth seed," Barry said. "Get to that point, so you're not in the Play-In. I mean, they've beaten Oklahoma City twice ... If I'm one or two and I have to play the Warriors, I'm concerned."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA