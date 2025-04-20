Magic Johnson Blasts JJ Redick After Game 1 Loss To Timberwolves
LeBron James lost a few fans in the G.O.A.T debate when the Los Angeles Lakers were blown out by the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of their first-round series.
The Lakers, who are the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, were outplayed throughout by Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves. The performance was so uninspiring that Lakers legend Magic Johnson used social media to criticize coach JJ Redick.
Here's what Johnson posted on X, formerly Twitter: "Coach JJ Redick did a great job all season but he didn’t do a good job for Game 1. The Lakers stood around on offense, played too much one-on-one basketball, and he didn’t make any necessary adjustments."
Many are predicting the Lakers to represent the West in the NBA Finals after they acquired Luka Doncic at the trade deadline. They have a tall task in front of them now after dropping the first game against Timberwolves, who made the conference finals last season.
TNT ANALYST SNUBS LEBRON
Two-time NBA champion Kenny Smith has an unpopular opinion regarding the top five players in league history.
While speaking on TNT's Inside The NBA, Smith chose Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell and Shaquille O'Neal as the best players.
"Michael Jordan is the top player I've seen," Smith said. "Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bill Russell are in my top five. So my fifth player is actually is on the panel. I said Shaq is probably top five player of all time. If I was doing a draft and I'm going to take LeBron James and Shaq, I'm gonna take Shaq pretty much every time."
Smith surprisingly left off LeBron James, is often the most-discussed player with Jordan in the greatest of all time debate. James has four titles, four MVPs and is the league's all-time leading scorer.
Still, Smith chose O'Neal because of his dominance during the 1990s and early 2000s. O'Neal has four championships, including three straight the Los Angeles Lakers from 2000-02.
"I just think the big men of the era that Shaq and everyone and Charles played in, they get undervalued in today's market," Smith said. "I think they would dominate to the extreme domination today."
