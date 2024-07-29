Memorial Day Miracle Among Memorable Highlights For Ex-Spurs Player Sean Elliott
Well wishes are pouring in for former San Antonio Spur Sean Elliott after his Apple Watch told him he was experiencing an "irregular heartbeat" known as Atrial Fibrillation.
As he begins the recovery process, it is a good time to look back when he provided one of the most memorable moments in NBA history. It helps explain why he is loved.
It was Memorial Day in Game 2 of the 1999 Western Conference Finals against the Portland Trailblazers. After coming back from 18 points in the fourth quarter, the Spurs were within reach of taking a commanding 2-0 lead in the series.
Elliott hit five 3-pointers, including one to cut the lead in half. Then with 12 seconds remaining and the Spurs down 85-83, Elliott received an inbounds pass from Mario Elie.
Elliott tight-roped the sideline, threw up the shot that went in to give the Spurs a one-point lead.
The crowd at the Alamodome went into a frenzy.
It was an unusual attempt, considering there was enough time to set up a play to get a shot off. It was Elliott's sixth three pointer and the Spurs went onto win the game and eventually the NBA title. It was the first for Hall of Famers Tim Duncan and David Robinson.
The shot is still referred to as the "Memorial Day Miracle".
