Back In The Day NBA

TNT's Reggie Miller Entering Knicks-Pacers Finals With No Fear Of Rival Fans

Shandel Richardson

Nov 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; NBA on TNT television analyst Reggie Miller (left) and Kevin Harlan during the Los Angeles Lakers against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA Cup game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; NBA on TNT television analyst Reggie Miller (left) and Kevin Harlan during the Los Angeles Lakers against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA Cup game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Eastern Conference finals this season are a throwback to the 1990s. The Knicks and Pacers met five times in the NBA playoffs during the decade. Hall of Famer Reggie Miller, now a TNT broadcaster, was one of the biggest stars of those series. With the teams meeting again at this stage, he is once again at center of attention.

After the matchup was set, Miller said he has no fears about calling games during the series.

"I know people are like, `Aren't you worried about going back to New York City and calling the game," Miller said on the TNT postgame broadcast. "No."

Reggie Miller will return to New York to call the Knicks vs Pacers in the ECF… in what will be the final series on TNT 🥹 (🎥: NBA on TNT) #Knicks #Pacers #NBA #Basketball #sports #ReggieMiller

Posted by DraftKings on Friday, May 16, 2025

Miller is considered the ultimate Knicks villain outside of Michael Jordan.

In 1994, Miller scored 25 second-half points in a victory in Game 5 of the conference finals. He broke out the iconic choking gesture late in the game after the Knicks blew a 12-point, fourth-quarter lead. After the loss, the Knicks went on to capture the series before falling to the Houston Rockets in the Finals.

Miller also had another moment the following season in the conference semifinals. He scored eight points in 8.9 seconds to lead the Pacers to another comeback in the series opener. This time, the Pacers won the series before losing to Shaquille O'Neal and the Orlando Magic in the conference finals.


"I've owned this city," Miller said. "I've owned this building. So why would I be worried about walking out there?

MORE BACK IN THE DAY NBA COVERAGE

Allen Iverson practice gets AI makeover

Why Robert Horry threw towel at Danny Ainge

Barkley-Oakley feud has simmered

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here