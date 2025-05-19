TNT's Reggie Miller Entering Knicks-Pacers Finals With No Fear Of Rival Fans
The Eastern Conference finals this season are a throwback to the 1990s. The Knicks and Pacers met five times in the NBA playoffs during the decade. Hall of Famer Reggie Miller, now a TNT broadcaster, was one of the biggest stars of those series. With the teams meeting again at this stage, he is once again at center of attention.
After the matchup was set, Miller said he has no fears about calling games during the series.
"I know people are like, `Aren't you worried about going back to New York City and calling the game," Miller said on the TNT postgame broadcast. "No."
Miller is considered the ultimate Knicks villain outside of Michael Jordan.
In 1994, Miller scored 25 second-half points in a victory in Game 5 of the conference finals. He broke out the iconic choking gesture late in the game after the Knicks blew a 12-point, fourth-quarter lead. After the loss, the Knicks went on to capture the series before falling to the Houston Rockets in the Finals.
Miller also had another moment the following season in the conference semifinals. He scored eight points in 8.9 seconds to lead the Pacers to another comeback in the series opener. This time, the Pacers won the series before losing to Shaquille O'Neal and the Orlando Magic in the conference finals.
"I've owned this city," Miller said. "I've owned this building. So why would I be worried about walking out there?
