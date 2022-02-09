Arteta Responds To Aubameyang's 'Only Problem At Arsenal' Comment

Mikel Arteta has refuted Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's suggestion that his former manager was to solely to blame for the premature conclusion of his Arsenal career.

Aubameyang ended his four-year stay at the Emirates Stadium at the start of February when his contract was torn up 18 months early by mutual consent.

He signed for Barcelona on a free transfer days later, but he still had some things to get off his chest regarding his former manager.

"I think the problem was only with him and he made the decision," The Times quoted Aubameyang as saying after he had been unveiled as a Barca player.

"I can't say much, he wasn't happy and that's it. It happened like that. He wasn't very happy, I stayed very calm and that's it.

"They were difficult months but I think that's how football is sometimes. For my part I have never wanted to do something wrong and now I think that this is the past and I want to think about the present and right now."

Arteta was asked about Aubameyang's comments this week at a press conference ahead of Arsenal's game with Wolves.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mikel Arteta seen in conversation during Liverpool vs Arsenal last year IMAGO/Andrew Yates

He responded, as reported by Sky Sports: "It's his opinion. That's his opinion, that is what he said and you have to respect that.

"I am grateful for what Auba has done at the club and his contribution since I have been here. The way I see myself in that relationship is the solution, not the problem.

"What I am saying is that I've been this solution, 100 per cent, I can look in the eye of anybody.

"I do lot of things wrong, for sure. But the intention all the time is the best - and not for me, it is for the club and for the team.

"I think it ended up in the best possible way for everybody. I think when things change, and the context changes and this is part of football.

"And what we did yesterday or a month ago is not relevant, it's about what we do today and what we are going to do in the future. You have to make decisions. We all made the decision that the best thing was to move on and now he plays for Barca.

"We had different meetings and the decision was taken collectively between the player, the club and agent.

Arteta stripped Aubameyang of the captain's armband in mid-December for what was described at the time as "his latest disciplinary breach".

Aubameyang did not make a single appearance for Arsenal after that, with his final outing for the club being a 2-1 defeat at Everton on December 6.