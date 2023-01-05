Benoit Badiashile Signs 90-Month Chelsea Contract After £35m Transfer From Monaco

France center-back Benoit Badiashile has joined Chelsea from Monaco for a transfer fee in the region of £35 million.

The 21-year-old is Chelsea's second January signing of 2023, after striker David Datro Fofana, 20, arrived from Molde.

Badiashile arrives with more than 100 Ligue 1 appearances under his belt, as well as two senior international caps.

He has signed a 90-month contract with Chelsea, tying him to the club until the summer of 2030.

"I'm very happy to be here at Chelsea," Badiashile told his new team's official website. "I'm so excited to start playing for this club.

"I can't wait to see the fans and start playing in the best league in the world."

Badiashile is not the first young player to sign a lengthy contract with Chelsea since Todd Boehly became chairman.

Reacting to his latest long-term signing, Boehly said: "We're delighted to welcome Benoit to Chelsea.

"He's an excellent young player who has quickly established a strong reputation for himself and has a huge amount of experience for his young age. We are sure he will form an important part of our team in the years ahead."

As well as being a player for the future, Badiashile could become a key first-team member this season as Chelsea currently have multiple injury issues in their defense.

Wesley Fofana, Reece James and Ben Chilwell are all currently unavailable.