Skip to main content

Cristiano Ronaldo Announces "The King" Will Play For Man United Against Rayo Vallecano

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced that he will feature for Manchester United in Sunday's pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano.

Ronaldo has not played for United since the final day of last season, missing the team's first four summer friendlies after being granted compassionate leave for a family issue.

The 37-year-old's absences have coincided with widespread reports that he has told United he wants to leave the club to play Champions League soccer.

It looked possible that Ronaldo had made his final appearance for United when it was reported on Friday that he had not traveled to Oslo for Saturday's game with Atletico Madrid.

But after a Ronaldo fan page on Instagram wrongly claimed that he would also miss Sunday's clash with Vallecano at Old Trafford, the player himself commented to set the record straight.

Ronaldo replied in Portuguese: "Sunday the king plays".

Ronaldo has been more prolific than usual with his interactions on Instagram this week.

On Thursday he reacted to a post about Atletico Madrid fans protesting against their club's reported interest in signing the former Real icon.

Atletico fans at a game against Numancia had brought a banner reading: "CR7 NOT WELCOME".

Ronaldo responded to the image with four laughing emojis.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured at Old Trafford in 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo will play for Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured at Old Trafford in 2021
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Announces "The King" Will Play For Man United Against Rayo Vallecano

By Robert Summerscales58 seconds ago
Sir Alex Ferguson pictured in 2019
News

Sir Alex Ferguson Handed New Job By Manchester United

By Robert Summerscales36 minutes ago
Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian pictured during a pre-season friendly against RB Leipzig in July 2022
News

Adrian's Starting Place In Liverpool Line-Up To Face Manchester City Virtually Confirmed

By Robert Summerscales11 hours ago
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (left) pictured hugging Oleksandr Zinchenko after a game in 2019
News

Pep Guardiola Says Man City Will Miss Raheem Sterling, Oleksandr Zinchenko And Gabriel Jesus

By Robert Summerscales12 hours ago
KSI and Logan Paul pose with an Arsenal shirt after their drink "PRIME" was named in July 2022 as the EPL club's "official hydration partner"
News

KSI And Logan Paul Link Up With Arsenal As Club Announce PRIME As "Official Hydration Partner"

By Robert Summerscales13 hours ago
Jules Kounde pictured giving his first interview after agreeing to sign for Barcelona from Sevilla in July 2022
News

Jules Kounde Explains Why He Chose Barcelona Over Chelsea After €55m Deal Agreed

By Robert Summerscales13 hours ago
Dynamo Kyiv's no.29 Vitaliy Buyalsky pictured (right) celebrating a goal against Fenerbahce in July 2022
News

UEFA To Investigate "Vladimir Putin" Chants By Fenerbahce Fans At Dynamo Kyiv Match

By Robert Summerscales14 hours ago
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel pictured watching his side during their 2022 pre-season tour of the USA
News

Thomas Tuchel Takes Pre-Season Holiday With New Girlfriend After Divorcing Wife Of 13 Years

By Robert Summerscales15 hours ago
Real Madrid no.9 Karim Benzema pictured celebrating after scoring a goal against Club America in a pre-season friendly in July 2022
News

Karim Benzema And Eden Hazard On Target But Real Madrid Held After Retaken Club America Penalty

By Robert SummerscalesJul 27, 2022 1:19 AM EDT