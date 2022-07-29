Cristiano Ronaldo Announces "The King" Will Play For Man United Against Rayo Vallecano

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced that he will feature for Manchester United in Sunday's pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano.

Ronaldo has not played for United since the final day of last season, missing the team's first four summer friendlies after being granted compassionate leave for a family issue.

The 37-year-old's absences have coincided with widespread reports that he has told United he wants to leave the club to play Champions League soccer.

It looked possible that Ronaldo had made his final appearance for United when it was reported on Friday that he had not traveled to Oslo for Saturday's game with Atletico Madrid.

But after a Ronaldo fan page on Instagram wrongly claimed that he would also miss Sunday's clash with Vallecano at Old Trafford, the player himself commented to set the record straight.

Ronaldo replied in Portuguese: "Sunday the king plays".

Ronaldo has been more prolific than usual with his interactions on Instagram this week.

On Thursday he reacted to a post about Atletico Madrid fans protesting against their club's reported interest in signing the former Real icon.

Atletico fans at a game against Numancia had brought a banner reading: "CR7 NOT WELCOME".

Ronaldo responded to the image with four laughing emojis.