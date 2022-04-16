Ex-Players Stunned Dejan Kulusevski Was Not Sent Off For Attempting To Elbow Marc Cucurella

Former players Jermaine Jenas and Glenn Murray were both stunned after Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski did not receive a red card against Brighton.

Kulusevski aggressively swung his right elbow towards the face of Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella and was consequently shown a yellow card in the 27th minute of Saturday's early game in the Premier League.

But former Tottenham midfielder Jenas and ex-Brighton striker Glenn Murray were both convinced that referee Craig Pawson should have sent him off.

Speaking during BT Sport's half-time review of the action, Murray said: "It's an incredible decision. It is 100% a red card."

Jenas agreed and suggested that Kulusevski should have been dismissed because he attempted to hit Cucurella.

He commented that Kulusevski would have been sent off for an attempted punch, so his attempted elbow should also have been deemed "violent conduct".

Kulusevski was eventually ordered off the pitch by his manager rather than the referee as Antonio Conte subbed on Lucas Moura in his place after 64 minutes.

Kulusevski has scored three goals and assisted six in his first 12 Premier League appearances for Spurs since joining on loan from Juventus in January.