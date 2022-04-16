Skip to main content

Ex-Players Stunned Dejan Kulusevski Was Not Sent Off For Attempting To Elbow Marc Cucurella

Former players Jermaine Jenas and Glenn Murray were both stunned after Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski did not receive a red card against Brighton.

Kulusevski aggressively swung his right elbow towards the face of Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella and was consequently shown a yellow card in the 27th minute of Saturday's early game in the Premier League.

But former Tottenham midfielder Jenas and ex-Brighton striker Glenn Murray were both convinced that referee Craig Pawson should have sent him off.

Speaking during BT Sport's half-time review of the action, Murray said: "It's an incredible decision. It is 100% a red card."

Jenas agreed and suggested that Kulusevski should have been dismissed because he attempted to hit Cucurella.

He commented that Kulusevski would have been sent off for an attempted punch, so his attempted elbow should also have been deemed "violent conduct".

Kulusevski was eventually ordered off the pitch by his manager rather than the referee as Antonio Conte subbed on Lucas Moura in his place after 64 minutes.

Kulusevski has scored three goals and assisted six in his first 12 Premier League appearances for Spurs since joining on loan from Juventus in January.

Dejan Kulusevski pictured celebrating a goal for Tottenham against Aston Villa in April 2022

Dejan Kulusevski pictured celebrating a goal for Tottenham against Aston Villa in April 2022

Dejan Kulusevski pictured celebrating a goal for Tottenham against Aston Villa in April 2022
News

Ex-Players Stunned Dejan Kulusevski Was Not Sent Off For Attempting To Elbow Marc Cucurella

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti pictured applauding fans after his side's 4-1 win over Real Sociedad in March 2022
News

New Real Madrid Signing Vinicius Tobias Impresses Carlo Ancelotti In First Fortnight

By Robert Summerscales33 minutes ago
Mason Greenwood pictured in action for Manchester United against West Ham on January 22, 2022
News

Mason Greenwood Rumors About Return To Man United Training Are False, Reporters Clarify

By Robert Summerscales14 hours ago
Sean Dyche (left) and Jurgen Klopp pictured shaking hands before Liverpool's 1-0 win at Burnley in February 2022
News

Jurgen Klopp Becomes Longest-Serving EPL Manager After Burnley Fire Sean Dyche

By Robert Summerscales15 hours ago
A banner reading "WE WANT THE GLAZERS OUT" is pictured during a protest by Manchester United fans in 2021
News

Another Manchester United Protest Planned After Police Break Up Training Ground Rally

By Robert Summerscales17 hours ago
Frankfurt fans pictured at the Camp Nou where they witnessed their side knock Barcelona out of the 2021/22 Europa League
News

Barcelona President Joan Laporta "Ashamed" After Frankfurt Took Over Camp Nou

By Robert Summerscales18 hours ago
Liverpool's starting XI against Villarreal in their Europa League semi-final second leg at Anfield in May 2016
News

Four Players Remain From Liverpool And Villarreal's Previous European Semi-Final

By Robert SummerscalesApr 14, 2022
Karim Benzema (no.9) pictured scoring for Real Madrid against Manchester City in August 2020
News

How Real Madrid Vs Man City Head To Head Is Dead Level Ahead Of Champions League Semi-Final

By Robert SummerscalesApr 14, 2022
UEFA Europa Conference League branding is pictured on a big screen at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before a game against Vitesse in November 2021
News

UEFA Europa Conference League Prize Money: How Winners Can Earn Up To €15,190,000

By Robert SummerscalesApr 14, 2022